After getting the much-talked-about Starlink network, a Nigerian tech YouTuber decided to experiment with it

The Nigerian youth connected the costly network to over 20 devices at the same time and shared what he found

He named two phone brands that had a better faring in terms of the network connection and speed

A Nigerian YouTuber, Fisayo Fosudo, has shared what he found out after connecting his Starlink network to over 20 phones.

In a TikTok video, Fisayo noted that what he carried out was not a scientific experiment but a test.

Fisayo Fosudo connected his Starlink network to more than 20 phones at the same time. Photo Credit: @fosudo

Source: TikTok

He stated that Starlink can ordinarily connect up to 128 devices at the same time. He arranged all the devices on a flat surface and analysed the outcome

What Fisayo discovered about Starlink network

From the test, Fisayo said he found out that phones like Pixel 7 Pro gave the best results. It was also one of the first to detect the 5GHz band on the Starlink network.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

He added that iPhones also did well in terms of connection and speed. Fisayo noticed that the more devices connected to the Starlink, the slower the speed.

Watch the video below:

People share their thoughts on Starlink network

MitcheyX ™ said:

"Here’s a tip i don’t know if you guy would actually do it, on apex legends PC with MTN and other conventional networks we usually get 120-190ms."

Olaslash said:

"I am sure mTN won't fold its arm and allow starlink take overso kwantinue wit ur review."

Sani Aminu said:

"I think of keeping my 550k cuz i want do Data business,from this experience i think of keeping myself away,cuz i can't use it for limited nmber of ppl."

De Klerk EL DK said:

"The moral of the story is never buy a device too early. I can only buy such when it’s atleast 5yrs in the market."

Minkey said:

"It is slow compared to what was advertised And it’s slower than other countries. It’s not worth it for the cost to get it here."

Dapps Mr Producer said:

''Can you try gaming with starling. so us gamers could have an idea of the ms. pubg cod are the main markets?"

Anyaso Franklin said:

"The max speed I have gotten on starlink is between 40mbs - 70mbps. I am considering returning it."

Legit.ng reported that Elon Musk had introduced a low-cost mini Starlink dish in Nigeria.

Man rejoices after buying Starlink network

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man had rejoiced after buying Elon Musk's Starlink network.

@bros_p_ shared a clip showing the moment he entered his house with the Starlink network and when he unboxed it. He also showed how the antenna of the device was positioned in his compound. They had to climb a water tank stand to set up the network.

Responding to netizens, @bros_p_ revealed he does N38k unlimited data subscription, adding that the network works perfectly.

Source: Legit.ng