Tragedy strikes as a 61-year-old man reportedly passed on to the great beyond during heavy rainfall in Lagos

Lagos police spokesperson Benjamin Hundeyin confirmed the unfortunate development via a terse statement

Hundeyin shared how the aged man lost his life and as well urged the public to stay safe considering the current weather condition

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements

The police authorities in Lagos state said that a yet-to-be-identified 61-year-old man lost his life after being electrocuted during the flood incident.

Police react as an aged man dies during heavy rainfall in Lagos. Photo credit: Nigeria Police Force

Source: Facebook

Police spokesperson Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the death in a post he shared on his X page on Thursday, July 4.

According to Hundeyin, the unfortunate incident happened on Wednesday during a downpour in the Orile-Iganmu area of the state, PremiumTimes reported.

He, however, urged Nigerians always to stay safe.

The police spokesperson tweeted:

"During the rain yesterday in Orile-Iganmu, a 61-year-old man, while wading through the floods, held on to a street light pole and sadly got electrocuted.

"Stay safe, folks."

Nigerians react to death of the aged man

As usual, Nigerians took to the comment section on X and shared their thoughts on the development. Legit.ng captured some of their reactions below;

@ibukun_tayo tweeted:

"We need to be more proactive with information too."

@thefireofOla tweeted:

"So sad."

@Stan_1515 tweeted:

"There should be sensitization . People should stay where are in such situation."

@cleuzotus tweeted:

"Why was there flood in the first place sir."

@raufadegboye tweeted:

"What a tragedy! May God rest his soul while giving the bereaved, the fortitude to bear the loss."

Flood sweeps away Lagos pupil

In another development, Legit.ng reported that tragedy struck on Taiwo Street in the Ikosi, Ketu area of Lagos state, as the flood swept away a primary six pupil simply identified as Joshua.

Joshua's mother said her son was supposed to write his common entrance examination into secondary school.

An eyewitness said the victim and his schoolmates fell into the drainage as the plank that was used to bridge the canal was completely covered by water.

Source: Legit.ng