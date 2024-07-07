A Nigerian man has offered an interesting tip to Digital Satellite Television (DSTV) users wishing to migrate to Silver Lake Television (SLTV)

Instead of buying a new SLTV dish along with a decoder, the man said people who already have a DSTV dish would need to do that

His easy DSTV-SLTV switch update has sent social media users into a frenzy as people showed interest in the indigenous Pay TV

A Nigerian youth, Ashams Francis, has said existing DSTV users can switch to SLTV without discarding their dishes.

SLTV's popularity has surged in reaction to Multichoice's increased subscription for its GOTV and DSTV product packages.

He said one doesn't need to buy a new SLTV dish. Photo Credit: People Images, Facebook/Promise C Agbaso

Despite an increase in the price of an SLTV decoder, Nigerians are still buying the satellite TV, which is now seen as a cheaper alternative to DSTV and GOTV.

In a Facebook post, Francis said existing DSTV users can connect their dishes to their new SLTV decoders and save up money that would have been spent on buying a new dish. Francis wrote:

"Mpiawa azu.

"You can use DStv dish to connect SLTV decoder and save some money. This is the end of the road."

Netizens talk about SLTV

Onyeka David said:

"Simple and short."

Chydon Frank said:

"Hope it's not those speaking French ."

Uchechukwu Ikaraoha said:

"Is this decoder showing football?"

Benedict Ihejirika said:

"Nwanne, this is good news."

Temple Ebubechukwu Okpara said:

"Does it work well in owerri, I know metro but in ph."

Liberty Ifeanyichukwu Ebo said:

"I have been using it for long. I pay 5k monthly and still watch all the matches."

Source: Legit.ng