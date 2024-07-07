A Nigerian youth has advised his countrymen to reduce high subscription rate by migrating to Silver Lake Television (SLTV)

SLTV, owned by Metrodigital Limited, is an indigenous Nigerian satellite pay television that many Nigerians are now turning to

He spoke about four advantages of using SLTV and announced that its decoders are now available

A Nigerian journalist and writer, Promise Agbaso, has announced that SLTV decoders are now available and urged Nigerians to patronise the Nigerian pay TV.

In a Facebook post on June 24, Promise stated that smart Nigerians are already migrating to SLTV.

Promise Agbaso urged Nigerians to switch to SLTV. Photo Credit: Promise C Agbaso

Source: Facebook

He said the minimum subscription for SLTV is N2500 and enumerated some benefits of the rave-of-the-moment satellite TV.

Promise highlighted that Euro and Copa America 2024 matches are live on SLTV. He noted that football matches of top European leagues are also aired on SLTV.

He added that SLTV has good picture quality and over 80 exciting channels.

Reactions trail his write-up on SLTV

Okasi Nma Charles said:

"How much is the decoder?"

Anoruo Kingsley said:

"Good morning Chief.

"Abeg do you have Decoders now?"

