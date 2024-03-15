Recently, the Nigerian government unveiled a new satellite television in Nigeria, Silver Lake Television (SLTV)

The new pay TV is set to rival the existing ones, which include DStv, Gotv, and Startimes among others

The company has finally released its subscription package prices and channels Nigeria will enjoy

The Nigerian government recently announced the launch of an indigenous Nigerian satellite pay television, Silver Lake Television (SLTV).

The government said SLTV, which Metro Digital Limited operates, will serve as an alternative to the existing one and give Nigerians value for their money.

George Akume, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, also stated that its establishment aligns with the aspirations of Nigerians during the SLTV introduction to the public.

His words:

“SLTV has responded very loudly and clearly, and from the information made available to me, they are willing to give their fellow compatriots real value for their money regarding service quality and affordability.

Also, Metro Digital Limited, MD, Ifeanyi Nwafor, promised programmes to rival the existing satellite TV stations, Vanguard reports.

The company said in a statement:

"SLTV is a premier satellite television company based in Nigeria.This Direct to Home Satellite TVplatform is operated by Metro Digital Limited.

"The objective of SLTV is to provide premium digital tv contents to homes covering sports, entertainment and news at affordable prices.

"SLTV is a customer focused organization and we do everything possible to ensure that all our customers are satisfied."

SLTV subscription packages

Checks by Legit.ng show that the new PayTV station is offering its customers a programming mix of 55 channels with two pricing plans: basic and gold at N2,500 and N5,000, respectively.

The company said customers in each plan will enjoy movies, TV shows, free updates, HD & SD channels, premium channels, TV Guide (EPG), and 24/7 support.

