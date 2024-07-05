Nigerians will now spend more on purchasing rave-of-the-moment Silver Lake Television (SLTV) as its decoder price has gone up

Legit.ng learnt Nigerians began turning to cheaper alternatives after Multichoice increased the subscription prices of its products DSTV and GOTV

An SLTV vendor and another fellow who installs the cheaper decoder shared with Legit.ng the new price of getting it

The cost of purchasing an SLTV decoder has gone up, with Nigerians now seeing the satellite TV as an alternative to Multichoice's products, DSTV and GOTV, which are considered more expensive.

In a Facebook post on June 17, an SLTV vendor, Onyeka David, admitted the company went out of stock due to the rush from Nigerians.

The price of SLTV has gone up. Photo Credit: Klaus Vedfelt, Facebook/Onyeka David

Source: Getty Images

Speaking about the situation in his base Owerri, David said before, only the SLTV decoder was sold at N45k, but now it is sold at N35k. He wrote:

"...When decoder was not in stock the price for only SLTV decoder was sold at N45,000 to show how In demand SLTV decoders was, and now that the decoder is now available, and due to high increase in manufacturing cost, only SLTV decoder will now be sold at 35k market and subscription price still remain at 5k."

Speaking to Legit.ng on Friday, July 5, about the latest on the price of SLTV, Anoruo Ikenna Kingsley, the director of Ikekings Integrated Services, said the decoder is now costly and scarce.

Kingsley, who is a decoder installer who operates in Owerri, said his vendor now sells SLTV decoder alone for N42k. In his words:

"Decoder is scarce and costly.

"My Vendor sales 42k for the decoder alone."

Netizens enquire about SLTV

Solomon Kalou said:

"Ok that's the cable showing??"

Destiny Jacobs said:

"How much is complete set including dish?"

Onyekachi Emerenini said:

"If one has a dish will the price still remain the same?"

Anoruo Kingsley said:

"No be whinning.

"It was rushed.

"Where’s your office?

"Make I check if it’s closer and start buying from you.

"At the same time, I’m an Installer."

Lady lists 56 channels available on SLTV

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady who switched to SLTV had showcased the list of channels she now enjoys.

@flourishbidex shared a video which contained a list of all the 56 channels SLTV offers. She marvelled that SLTV only charges N5k for its subscription and gave her one month free. The channels included football, movies, and wrestling.

She lamented wasting her money subscribing to DSTV all this while and bade the decoder goodbye. Multichoice suffered a revenue decline as Nigerians abandoned DSTV and GOTV for other alternatives.

