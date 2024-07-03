A Nigerian lady has happily celebrted switching to new satellite television, Silver Lake Television (SLTV)

The excited lady posted a clip where all the 56 channels available on SLTV where listed and took a swipe at Digital Satellite Television (DSTV)

Mixed reactions trailed her SLTV testimony as some people said it is not in HD, while others lamented some channels of preference not showing

Recently, Nigerians have turned to SLTV after Multichoice hiked the prices of its DSTV and GOTV packages.

One lady who recently switched from DSTV to SLTV took to X to testify.

The lady marvelled at the numerous channels SLTV offers. The image of a lady here is for illustration purpose and is unrelated to the story. Photo Credit: PaulGulea, X/@TrendingEx

Source: Twitter

@flourishbidex shared a video which contained a list of all the 56 channels SLTV offers. She marvelled that SLTV only charges N5k for subscription and gave her one month free. The channels include football, movies and wrestling channels.

She lamented wasting her money subscribing for DSTV all these while and bade the decoder goodbye. The lady wrote:

"So this are d channels SLTV offer for just 5k and have been wasting my money on dstv sub nice one bye bye to dstv."

Multichoice has suffered revenue decline as Nigerians abandoned DSTV and GOTV for other alternatives.

See her tweet below:

Reactions trail SLTV decoder

@blez_heji said:

"I just checked with a dealer. The picture quality is wow and it has all my stations Cnn, aljazira, Tvc, Arise, National Geo and all my sports stations and Africa movies channels. DSTV bye bye..."

@Desty2d said:

"There's no Channels and AIT in it, too bad they should try and add it up."

@CHIJINDU said:

"This thing is looking like Peak Milk and Three Crowns Milk to me."

@CryptoAnnon said:

"Just that the Graphics is not that clear."

@anjorinsegun77 said:

"We all just need to be serious this time around and cancel them outrightly no matter what. They've taken Nigerians for granted for so long."

@walez4u2no said:

"True but you are watching all channel on low quality pictures, price is good for me too."

@Fanito20107401 said:

"Only sports channels all the channels you just showed I can watch them free."

@XAUUSDDiggers said:

"Na DSTV still get SLTV. They created a knockoff version of themself to still control the market lol. All the content there belongs to multichoice lol."

Legit.ng reported that a man had broken silence after he dumped DSTV for another decoder.

Man dumps DSTV

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man had dumped DSTV for a cheaper alternative.

In a Facebook post, Ibrahim displayed his new SLTV dish and encouraged people to jump ship with him.

Speaking on SLTV, Ibrahim said the subscription package costs N5k and shows football matches like the English Premier League (EPL) and the UEFA Champions League.

Source: Legit.ng