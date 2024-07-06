A Nigerian man has taken to social media to shed light on some issues regarding his SLTV decoder

While noting that the SLTV decoder displays Champions League football, he admitted there were two problems

Many Nigerians abandoned their DSTV and GOTV decoders after Multichoice increased its subscription packages for both products

After getting a Silver Lake Television (SLTV) decoder, a Nigerian youth, @Chrisblin, has said it has small problems.

Taking to X, @Chrisblin stated that it airs UEFA Champions League (UCL) football like Digital Satellite Television (DSTV).

He, however, noted that the SLTV's UCL channel was one minute slower than normal time, and was not high-definition (HD).

@Chrisblin shared a four-second clip from a Champions League match on his 32-inch television to support his claims.

He wrote:

"SLTV Update.

"• Champions League football ✅.

"1 minute slower than normal time.

"Channel showing it is not HD.

"Not bad for paying 20% of what you would’ve paid with DSTV."

Legit.ng reported that the price of an SLTV decoder has recently increased.

See his tweet below:

Man's observations about SLTV stir reactions

@simontopsy said:

"My TV na HD already."

@officialDrjerry said:

"Yes, but it's better using an hdmi cable."

@Joerexlegacy31 said:

"Bro do they show premier league? Make I rush to buy am and do you have idea of the price?"

@atamaraph said:

"Not so bad.hiw many inches is this TV ?"

@Lawlek7 said:

"Video quality not too bad."

Lady displays 56 channels on SLTV

In other news, a lady shared all the channels she enjoys on SLTV.

@flourishbidex shared a video which had a list of all the 56 channels SLTV offers. She marvelled that SLTV only charges N5k for its subscription and gave her one month free. The channels included football, movies, and wrestling.

She lamented wasting her money subscribing to DSTV all this while and bade the decoder goodbye.

Man names 2 channels SLTV doesn't have

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian broadcast journalist who still uses DSTV has shared two important channels SLTV lacks.

Many Nigerians abandoned DSTV for cheaper alternative SLTV after Multichoice increased its subscription price.

For Buchi, SLTV can't win him over because they don't have Super Sports Action and Maximo channels. He noted that DSTV also has the UFC channel. He criticised Multichoice for increasing the price of its DSTV and GTV subscriptions.

