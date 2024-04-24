Full List: Again, Multichoice Increases All DSTV, GOTV Monthly Subscription Packages, Gives Reasons
- Multichoice has decided to raise the prices for subscriptions to all its DSTV and GOTV packages
- The new subscription prices show an increase of up to 26%, leaving Nigerians with the decision to stay on their current package or downgrade
- The broadcasting company has provided explanations for this decision four months after its last increment
Multichoice Nigeria, owners of DStv and GOtv, has announced another price hike for its subscription packages.
The new prices will take effect from May 1, 2024, and comes exactly four months after its last price upward review.
DStv, GOtv increases subscription packages
The new price changes were made known in a statement titled, 'Price Adjustment on DStv and GOtv Packages.
The statement reads:
“On Wednesday, 1 May 2024 we will adjust our prices across all our packages on DStv and GOtv.
“We understand the impact this change may have on you our valued customer, but the rise in the cost of business operations has led us to make this difficult decision.
“It remains our mission to provide the best entertainment and viewing experience to you and are committed to continue to deliver high-quality content and unparalleled service.”
Cable TV blamed the latest increase on the “rise in the cost of business operations.”
Here is a breakdown of DStv, GOtv new subscription prices
|DSTV package
|Old Price
|New Price
|Premium
|N29,500
|N37,000
|Compact Plus
|N19,800
|N25,000
|Compact
|N12,500
|N15,700
|Confam
|N7,400
|N9,300
|Yanga
|N4,200
|N5,100
|Padi
|N2,950
|N3,600
|HDPVR Access Service
|N4,000
|N5,000
|Access Service
|N4,000
|5,000
|XtraView
|N4,000
|N5,000
The new prices for GOtv packages are:
|DSTV package
|Old Price
|New Price
|Supa+
|N15,700
|Supa
|N9,600
|Max
|N7,200
|Jolli
|N4,850
|Jinja
|N3,300
|Smallie
|N1,575
