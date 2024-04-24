Multichoice has decided to raise the prices for subscriptions to all its DSTV and GOTV packages

The new subscription prices show an increase of up to 26%, leaving Nigerians with the decision to stay on their current package or downgrade

The broadcasting company has provided explanations for this decision four months after its last increment

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of business journalism experience with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.

Multichoice Nigeria, owners of DStv and GOtv, has announced another price hike for its subscription packages.

The new prices will take effect from May 1, 2024, and comes exactly four months after its last price upward review.

MultiChoice has again decided to increase prices Photo credit: Pius Utomi Ekpei

Source: Getty Images

DStv, GOtv increases subscription packages

The new price changes were made known in a statement titled, 'Price Adjustment on DStv and GOtv Packages.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The statement reads:

“On Wednesday, 1 May 2024 we will adjust our prices across all our packages on DStv and GOtv.

“We understand the impact this change may have on you our valued customer, but the rise in the cost of business operations has led us to make this difficult decision.

“It remains our mission to provide the best entertainment and viewing experience to you and are committed to continue to deliver high-quality content and unparalleled service.”

Cable TV blamed the latest increase on the “rise in the cost of business operations.”

Here is a breakdown of DStv, GOtv new subscription prices

DSTV package Old Price New Price Premium N29,500 N37,000 Compact Plus N19,800 N25,000 Compact N12,500 N15,700 Confam N7,400 N9,300 Yanga N4,200 N5,100 Padi N2,950 N3,600 HDPVR Access Service N4,000 N5,000 Access Service N4,000 5,000 XtraView N4,000 N5,000

The new prices for GOtv packages are:

DSTV package Old Price New Price Supa+ N15,700 Supa N9,600 Max N7,200 Jolli N4,850 Jinja N3,300 Smallie N1,575

BBNaija star Phyna calls out Multichoice

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Phyna, a prominent reality TV personality, has stirred significant online discussions with a recent post on her X handle.

In the viral post, Phyna criticised MultiChcriticisedorganizers of the organiserseality TV program Big Brother Naija.

She highlighted that she was yet to receive all the prizes and monetary rewards promised to her for emerging as the winner of the show's seventh season.

Source: Legit.ng