Amid the rush for and craze over SLTV, a broadcast journalist has said he will continue to use his DSTV decoder

The media personality said he is staying put with DSTV because SLTV lacks two channels that are dear to him

He blasted Multichoice for increasing the price of its DSTV subscription at a time when the English Premier League (EPL) season had ended

A broadcast journalist, Buchi Laba, has said he is still staying put with Digital Satellite Television (DSTV) because of two channels he enjoys.

Many Nigerians abandoned DSTV for cheaper alternative Silver Lake Television (SLTV) after Multichoice increased its subscription price.

Source: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

For Buchi, SLTV can't win him over because they don't have Super Sports Action and Maximo channels.

He noted that DSTV also has the UFC channel. He criticised Multichoice for increasing the price of its DSTV and GOtv subscriptions. Buchi's tweet on X read:

"SLTV don’t have Super sports Action and Maximo.

"Thats the two reasons I’m still on DStv because of UFC. Thats all.

"Stupid people decided to increase the price to a careless amount when Premier League has ended! Average normal Nigeria politician reasoning! Useless!"

Legit.ng learnt that the price of an SLTV decoder has recently gone up.

Reactions trail the man's stance on DSTV

@lightysalty said:

"Use waka TV..it has all the channels."

@MagikSammy said:

"There is super sport action on it."

@Lakerz31 said:

"Super sport action is on it but no Maximo sha the sport on it u can use 25k to watch it on dstv but with sltv it’s just 5k."

Man shares interesting things about SLTV

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man who dumped DSTV had shared interesting things he found about the SLTV decoder.

In a Facebook post, he shared pictures of his old DSTV decoder with an "RIP" caption and attached a photo of his SLTV decoder. He said the SLTV has an easy set-up and shares some similarities with the DSTV.

On the features of his SLTV, Adam said it gives him access to 54 channels and comes with a user manual, HDMI cable, AV cable and DC power adapter. Adam bade goodbye to his DSTV decoder.

