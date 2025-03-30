A lady who just completed her National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) shared a video showing when she was about to leave

The lady was leaving the place she stayed with an old woman during the one-year compulsory youth service

In the video, the old woman she stayed with during the service year was emotional, and she wept like a child

An old woman melted many hearts online due to how she reacted when someone close to her was leaving.

The video was posted on TikTok by a lady who is just completing her National Youth Service Corps (NYSC).

The lady stayed with the old woman during her NYSC. Photo credit: TikTok/@tohniers_place.

According to Tonia, during her service year, she stayed with an old woman at the place she was posted to.

The woman had grown attached to her and she was not happy when the NYSC member was leaving.

The woman was seen weeping and saying that if the corps member fails to visit her, she would not be happy.

The old woman was emotional when the NYSC member was leaving. Photo credit: TikTok/@tohniers_place.

Tonia said the old woman did not want her to go back to her own state anymore.

The video is captioned:

"The old woman u stayed with during your service doesn't want you to go again. I love her."

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady shares her NYSC experience

@the_prettything said:

"She no go kpai ijn."

@emmryz said:

"You must really be a good person."

@__stunner1 said:

"Please visit her ooo . Call her everyday."

@Being. Rashidat said:

"Mama no die abeg she go come dey greet you."

@Ifystone said:

"Ooooo bless you . Mama please stay, she will check on you."

@Okeke Favour said:

"Please and visit her biko."

@HOLUWASHEGUN said:

"Haa why you sef leave mama na. So touching."

@Smile said:

"Iya say she go kpai o…..the fear of not coming to see them ehn. That’s why I’m Gerascophobic."

NSYC lady shares her experience in Sokoto

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady said she was posted to Sokoto state to do her one year National Youth Service Corps (NYSC).

She said when she saw her call-up later and discovered that she was posted to Sokoto, she was not happy.

However, she decided she was going, and this has been the best decision of her life because she enjoyed her stay in the state.

Her words:

"Few months ago, I was deployed to Sokoto state and it was like a death sentence! I was soooo pain seeing my callup letter that night; I was devastated! I received all kinds of mockery consolation from friends! Few days later I made up my mind to embark on this journey! I went to sokoto and it was not entirely what I pictured on my head the roads were clean and the state looks more organized than my own state.

"God came through for me in so many ways! Working with Major Gens, Brig Gens, Colonels, Lt Colonel and other big big men in the Nigeria army was what I never imagined can happen in sokoto! This people give corp members lots of RAW privileges! I had opportunity to meet and serve the whole Chief of defense staff! Oh my sokoto has been a blessing! Huge one!"

