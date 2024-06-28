A Nigerian youth, a Bolt driver, has narrated an interesting encounter he recently had with a male passenger who had only dollars to pay for his fare

The Bolt driver was confused when the passenger gave him his $100 (N149,000) and appealed to him to get it changed to naira

He summoned courage and did not back down from helping out the unusual passenger and he got a kind text in the end

A Nigerian Bolt driver, Sam Seen, has shared the nice text message a male passenger sent him for his rare act of honesty and trustworthiness.

In a Facebook post, Sam noted that he had been inactive for a while and set out that day to drive people and make some money.

The Bolt passenger trusted him with his $100 and he didn't disappoint. Photo Credit: Sam Seen

Source: Facebook

Sam shared how a passenger gave him $100 (N149,000) to change for him after he arrived at the man's destination.

He was stunned that the man trusted him that easily but eventually accomplished the task and transferred the balance of the money to the passenger.

The passenger was grateful and sent him a text message that read:

"Thank you seen!!! Thank you for being a good Nigerian. Let's keep in touch."

Sam's story in part read:

"...The ride was an easy and smooth one, as I dropped them off at their destination he opened his purse and brought out a hundred dollar note and asked if I know where he could change it.

"...This corporate brother said he's late for his meeting and they can't go with me and I should help him run the errand, he'd include the cost to the former bill.

"At this point two things ran through my mind.

"1. How am I sure I'm not being played as I can't tell if the money was counterfeit?

"2. Why does a total stranger I just met few minutes ago have so much faith in me?

"I hoped for the best and set out to accomplish the task. I was able to locate the Bureau de change guy in less than 20 minutes, and I got a good rate of N1,490 to $1. I called Corporate Bro to ask if he wanted cash or a transfer. He said he wanted a transfer, and I should pay myself and transfer the rest to him. He texted me his account details. I took what was worth my time and service and sent him the balance..."

People commend the Bolt driver

Chibuike Njokunshi said:

"Welldone brother. Na you try pass."

Akpos Destiny said:

"Guy be careful it might be scam. I have heard of such before which so many people were duped thousands of dollar. He just want to gain your trust which he has succeeded,be very vigilant when he calls you again for next deal/ride."

Mazi Jinali said:

"Well done bro; many people sell the same thing we sell but the personality we sell with it makes the huge difference!"

Patiencepays Flourish said:

"Well done sir...

"Keep being amazing.....!"

Jasmine Chinemerem Obi said:

"This was a good read. Thanks for being a good Nigerian my dear, ayam prouding for you #raisesshoulders."

