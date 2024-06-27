A Nigerian lady has narrated how her newly employed driver made away with her car and other valuables

According to her, it was on the first day of working with her that he carried out the unexpected theft

Following the timely and professional intervention of the CP tactical team C in Surulere, she was able to get back her stolen properties

A Nigerian lady has gone viral after sharing her heartbreaking experience with a driver whom she recently employed.

In her tweet, she detailed how the driver stole her car, laptop, and other costly valuables on his first day of work.

Lady calls out driver over theft

Suspected thief testifies in church

According to the victim, identified as @lotanaa on X, the suspected thief took the car to church, where he testified that God surprised him with a new car.

He also sold the new MacBook Pro, which he allegedly stole for just N100,000 at Alaba market, Lagos.

Lotanaa said she reported the incident to CP tactical team C in Surulere, and they quickly acted and helped her recover all her stolen properties.

She tweeted:

"I can’t believe i’m in a police bus otw to badagry to track my new driver who stole my car today, his first day of work. They finally caught and arrested the guy last night. can you believe this guy took the car to church and did testimony that God surprised him with a new car?

"My laptop was in my car and I was very sad at first, but then it helped us in tracking the guy, cuz I didn’t have car tracker. Can you believe he sold my new macbook pro in alaba for 100k. I’m just grateful to God that I got both my car and laptop back exactly how i got it.

"I’m so so grateful for the CP tactical team C in surulere police station. they were so so professional, efficient, assuring, smart, during the whole ordeal, I was so amused by their work rate. they tracked him down, kept reassuring me and making sure I was okay and calm.

"They’re definitely not the average police, they were really quick, sharp, well-trained. I’m just extremely grateful to God that every single thing in my car was intact, my bags, they hadn’t wiped my laptop yet, exactly how i left it.

"It can only be God. thank you to everyone who checked on me, prayed for me, i’m really grateful. the last 36 hours were not funny at all but as always i’m grateful to God for always being so kind and loving to me. men doesn’t this sound like a skit? God will really help us in Nigeria."

Reactions as lady shares experience with new driver

Nigerians stormed the comments section to react to the story.

Enoch said:

"Count yourself lucky he did this early. Some people lost their lives to greedy domestic staff. I hope you get back your lost car."

Ishowleck wrote:

"Please don’t pity or have mercy on him when he get caught. He’s a thief."

Sizzle reacted:

"You are lucky. Same thing happened to Latasha and she never got her car back. First day of work. New driver. Same P."

Michael Gregory added:

"So I am seeing y'all say he couldn't wait for at least a week. Does it take a week to steal or what? I wanna update my steeze. Between, it's a pity that this could happen to you, especially on the first day of work. I pray he is found and brought to the book."

See the post below:

