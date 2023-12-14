A woman named Allison has shared her harrowing experience after escaping being kidnapped by a fake cab driver

In her tweet, she recounted how a different woman arrived as her cab driver and tried to convince her to get into the wrong car

Thanks to her quick thinking and instincts, she was able to avoid a dangerous situation which could have ended badly

A Nigerian woman identified simply as Allison has shared the harrowing incident that happened when she booked a ride.

She narrated how she booked a ride and a woman in a Toyota Corolla pulled up claiming to be her driver.

Lady shares experience with fake cab driver Photo credit: @yours_poisonous/Twitter, Michele Sandberg/ Getty Images.

Source: UGC

Lady shares strange encounter with fake cab driver

The suspecting lady immediately observed that her ride was supposed to be in a black Toyota Matrix, not a Corolla.

Although the driver kept on insisting that her Matrix was at the mechanic, Allison refused to get into the wrong car.

Woman confirms she was about to be picked up by fake cab

Fortunately, just a few minutes later, her original cab driver in the Matrix arrived at the scene.

She double-checked the details on her app and confirmed that the number plate matched.

Reacting to the entire incident which had just unfolded, the Matrix driver reacted in a confused manner just like Allison.

This raised suspicions about the aim of the fake cab driver. To make matters worse, the two drivers wore dark shades.

Allison wrote;

“Something veryyyyyyy strange just happened I booked a ride and it’s a lady with a black Toyota Matrix. She called to say she’s outside. I go out, she’s parked at house 5. Once I came out, a Toyota Corolla parks just in front of me (a lady too) and asks me to come in.

"I looked up and saw the Matrix and I told her I think the person she came to pick up isn’t out yet cos my app says a Matrix, not Corolla. Tell me why this lady goes yes I know, my Matrix is at the mechanic, so I’m using this one now and I came to pick you up. I told her she didn’t come to pick me up cos I can see the Matrix I’m supposed to go with and she still insisted that it’s me she came to pick up, that her Matrix is at the mechanic.

"Matrix drives down to where we were, I checked my app and the number plate was what I had on the app and I went with her. Even the Matrix was confused after I told her what happened cos how exactly??? I was told she left as soon as I did.

"She didn’t come to pick anybody up What if the Matrix lady was in on it so, a lady too came around. Cos that one was asking me when we got to my destination if I added a trip. More like if I wanted her to wait for me so that she could take me somewhere else too. Plus they both had dark shades on fgs!”

Reactions as lady shares her scary ordeal after booking a ride

Netizens stormed the comments section to share their thoughts about the lady's experience.

Art by Richie said:

"You’re being tracked guy, this is not an innocent mistake."

Royalty commented:

"That's a kidnapper especially if the doors are bad or the car has no plate number. As long as it does not match with the car you're expecting, do not enter. She does not have a Toyota Matrix. She lied. Be familiar with their games."

Moonwakes added:

"When dey realised it didn’t work dey just aborted their plans and went on as a normal ride. Next time cancel the trip because how the the matrix lady knw that it was u that ordered the ride that she came directly to u?"

See the post below:

