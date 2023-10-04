A Nigerian legal practitioner has shared the thoughtful paper menu handed to her by the Bolt driver whose ride she used

The Lagos rider offered six menus to her that included a silent ride, DJ rider, ride adventure and angry bird

Many internet users showered encomiums on the driver after going through the creative ride menu

A Nigerian lady, Victoria, has stunned netizens after she displayed the ride menu a Bolt driver gave her.

The lawyer used the ride on a Sunday and apparently was not expecting such. Describing the Lagos driver, Noble Emmanuel, as cute, she said the menu was her highlight of the day.

Victoria said she gave the Bolt driver a tip. Photo Credit: @akomas_victoria

Emmanuel's ride menu

From the ride menu Victoria shared on X, Emmanuel offered her six types of ride experiences namely a silent ride, angry bird, DJ rider, AOB, ride adventure and therapist.

The creative Bolt driver explained what each menu meant in detail and also offered sweets and a hand sanitizer to Victoria, as stated in the menu.

Netizens gushed over the driver's creativity. According to Victoria, she gave him a tip and a five-star rating.

See Victoria's tweet below:

People react to the paper menu Victoria shared

@pricelessnetta said:

"I can’t be the only one that enjoys silent rides I mean the type where we say hello and just ride in silence with no music or very low music. There are days we want to gist and then days were we just want to gist in our heads."

@okoye_preonye said:

"Innovative and amusing; I’ll go for number 1 though. Nothing beats a silent ride with some cool relaxing background music."

@aliciaobasi said:

"Cool. No. 1 would be my choice. I'm just surprised at the no. of people that don't know the meaning of AOB."

@_Lola_de said:

"I am always team 1, anytime I take bolt or Uber. Don’t talk to me, I am not interested. Me that is trying to stop myself from having motion sickness and na back I go sit down. I turn down the front sit."

@Vigro_Writes said:

"Lovely, man being exceptional at what he does. Hope you gave him a tip?"

@uwa__oma said:

"This is really cool.

"I hope he adds condoms for those going for other businesses ( just one per customer )."

@SunshineOdafe_ said:

"I’ve used his ride before. Honestly, it was nice riding with him. I’m happy to see he hasn’t changed."

