The Nigerian man who takes care of his daughter at his workplace has opened up on the challenges he is facing as a father

The father works as a car mechanic in Calabar, Cross River state and he always takes his child to the auto workshop

James Emina interacted with Legit.ng, and he said he was frustrated by the lack of money to help get treatment for his wife

James Emina, the auto mechanic who takes care of his daughter at the workshop said life has been challenging.

The man is no longer living with his wife because according to him, the woman is having mental challenges.

The man said he would like to get his wife back if he had money. Photo credit: Facebook/Cornelius Ellah.

Source: Facebook

He said he doesn't have the money to take his wife to the hospital for a psychiatrist appointment.

Before his wife's mental challenges started, she had given birth to a daughter who she left behind and moved to Akwa Ibom state, according to James, who spoke to Legit.ng.

According to him, he and his wife do not have marital issues except that she has psychiatric challenges.

He told Legit.ng that his wife left after the mental challenges started shortly after she gave birth.

His words:

"My wife left her. I don't know what came over her. After she gave birth to my daughter, she started behaving strangely."

When asked why he was bringing the child to his workshop, James said he had no money to enrol her in a children's creche.

He said:

"I was trying to look for a creche, but I don't have much money. I would have taken her to creche but no money to pay."

Legit.ng asked if James had made any efforts to get his wife back and have her properly checked by medical professionals; he said he lacked the money to do so.

"There's no money to run all these. I went there and they were calling money also."

James confirmed he is from Calabar Municipality and that his wife is from Ikono, Akwa Ibom state where she now stays with her family. He expressed the desire to bring his wife back if he gets help.

Source: Legit.ng