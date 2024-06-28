A Nigerian man has shared the hilarious moment he played a prank to annoy his best friend in class

According to him, he had intentionally refused to sit close to his friend in class to see how he would react to it

A Nigerian man has left netizens rolling on the floor after sharing a funny video showing his experience with his best friend.

The young man played a prank on his friend by intentionally refusing to sit close to him in class just to see his reaction.

Nigerian man pranks best friend to see his reaction Photo credit: @_pearce/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Student urges best friend to sit beside him

In a video shared by @_pearce on the TikTok app, his friend kept on urging him with gestures to come over and stay with him.

When he noticed that his plea was falling on deaf ears, he carried his belongings and moved over to where his friend sat.

Pearce captioned the video:

"POV: I decided not to sit with my bestie today to see his reaction. Bro kept forcing me to come sit with him. He gets mad and came over instead. Just wanted to annoy him. My geee. Who else saw the fvck sign that he did?"

Reactions as man pranks bestie in class

Social media users stormed the comments section to react to the hilarious video on TikTok.

@user9834015612068 said:

"This is my dad n his friend. His friend passed away in 2020 end of Nov, then my dad stressed a lot n got sick. Then he decided to leave us and join his friend within 3 weeks."

@Jay stated:

"Those who watched more than once come gather here. This is so sweet."

@pretty.shanique said:

"No woman should try to break this bond. I hope u guys grow old together n make it together."

@Idk.who.Iam stated:

"I love this male bond. He can’t even concentrate. I love men that show affection, we are going to have a better future and more present fathers."

@sawiyaaseleriadon added:

"I had a friendship like this 8 years ago and my bestie and a sister. Unfortunately we got accident together and she didn’t make it. Rip Inno. Am pained every day I think of you."

@Becky added:

"And then when the lecturer makes mistake. Una go look each other begin they laff. May you both succeed together."

Source: Legit.ng