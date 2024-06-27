A Nigerian youth has generated a huge buzz on social media over a stone he came across up a hill

The excited youth made a video of the stone and asked netizens to identify what element it is and possibly its financial value

Mixed reactions trailed his video as many argued that it looked like kryptonite, while others dismissed its value

A young artist, Great Adonis, has displayed a rare stone he found on a hill.

Adonis appeared confused about the identity of the stone and hoped it has a worth.

The artist said he found the stone on a hill. Photo Credit: @gifted_adonis

He made a video of the stone on TikTok with the caption:

"Saw this stone up a hill. Who has an idea on what it is please... element? ore?"

Is the stone a kryptonite?

Many people reacted to his video, claiming that the stone is a kryptonite and congratulated him.

An excited Adonis replied to someone in the comment section:

"I don turn billionaire be that now."

According to Merriam-Webster Dictionary, kryptonite is a substance that causes the comic-book character Superman to become weak when he is exposed to it.

It is noteworthy that kryptonite is a fictional material. Legit.ng could not ascertain what the stone actually is at the time of this report.

Many claim the stone is a kryptonite

Idris Mustafa said:

"That's uranium, you are touching highly radioactive substances. All your teeth are going to fall off ."

KARLYPHA said:

"Take this off social media ... if this is really priceless, you don't want Internet knowing about it."

CHAMPION said:

"Werey go think say e done discover something, common troway that dirty make you go house."

David P said:

"Kryptonite bro, you're now the next batman."

ACE$$ said:

"Kryptonite I tell Una say Superman exist Una no gree."

Toby said:

"If you are honest.

"This should be emerald or kryptonite.

"Very expensive precious stone.

"You are a billionaire."

user96698772971483 said:

"Bro, you just found the legendary kryptonite."

"Everybody Hates Daniel ❌❌ said:

"Haaaa...abeg ooo na my cousin weakness be this ooo kryptonite."

Legit.ng reported that a man had dug up a big shiny stone from the earth.

Man finds 'precious' stones in Jos

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man had displayed some 'precious' stones he found in Jos.

In a clip, the man, who did not identify himself, laid out the black stones on a clothing material and used what he described as a local tester to demonstrate their capabilities.

To further confirm his effort, he used an industrial tester to check the stones. It is not clear what the stones actually are. However, some netizens thought it may be the fictional vibranium.

