OAP Do2dtun has shared his take on the wedding of singer Davido and his wife Chioma, which has been trending

The media personality noted that this week would be a shutdown for the celebrity wedding, and it would be unwise for artistes to release a song

Do2dtun was attacked by some netizens, but he refused to cower and sent another response to back his claim, which many supported

Radio presenter Oladotun Kayode, aka Do2dtun, has advised musicians who desire to release a song this week to refrain from doing so.

OAP Dotun reacts to artistes who want to release a song during Davido and Chioma's wedding week. Image credit: @davido, @do2dtun

Source: Instagram

The on-air-personality stated that the wedding of Afrobeats singer David Adeleke, aka Davido, and his wife Chioma will make the trends this week. Hence, any other news may not make the trends table.

He noted that a talent who wants to attract a large number of listeners to his work must ensure that the timing is right.

His post gathered mixed reactions on X. Some people felt his statement was because he was Davido's fan.

However, the father of two noted that everything was not about him being a fan of the Unavailable crooner. Rather, it was a timely advice for any talent in the industry.

See Dotun's first tweet below:

Check out Dotun's reply to the netizen below:

Netizens react to Do2dtun's tweet

Several X users have commented on Dotun's post. See some of the reactions below:

@i_johnchukwudi:

"Biggest event out of Africa on Tuesday. Omo, heaven go hear am."

@Mdb27384231:

"I dey tell you coz David is active."

@AyooRg:

"The owner of Nigerian Internet is using the space."

@Gen08138:

"If them like make dem stubborn. If we no listen, make dem no vex. We get wedding to attend to even though many of us go dey attend online."

@Peterpeteru:

"Advise that went to Harvard. Musicians listen to the legend o. No go release any song this week o."

@BaaleDmw:

"The biggest owns this week. 001."

@HonestLiving_

"Na new acts you go dey tell that one. If Burna says he won drop, nothing will happen."

Do2dtun requests compulsory DNA test

Legit.ng earlier reported that OAP Dotun shared his take on the necessity of DNA tests to ascertain the biological parents of a child.

He stated it should be a prerequisite for children immediately they are born though some people consider it sacred.

His statement got mixed reactions online which was based on the fact that some people see it as a cause for distrust.

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng