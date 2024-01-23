A man shared a TikTok video showing the precious stone he dug out from the earth, and the clip has gone viral

The video attracted thousands of comments, with people trying to guess what type of precious stone it is

The man who shared the video said it was quartz, and people asked how much could be sold

A man on TikTok showed his followers a precious stone he dug out from the earth.

In the video, which has gone viral on the platform, the man lifted up the stone after he dug it out, and it still had a lot of dirt on it.

The man washed off the dirt from the stone and it looked shiny. Photo credit: TikTok/@rocksforthespiritt.

Source: TikTok

He washed off the dirt and revealed the true appearance of the stone, which looked shiny and incredibly attractive.

Many people wanted to know what name to call it and how much it could cost in the open market.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Others argued that the stone may have been planted there, but the man said in the comment section that the stone is quartz which looks pre-cut.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as man finds shiny stone from the ground

@_Shesoastronomic said:

"She is gorgeous."

@Brad Bolerjack said:

"I feel like you just found the tip of some sort of ancient crystal weapon lol."

@TheForestFew commented:

"People in the comments have no idea how crystals form yes they look like that out of the ground."

@NJNightmare said:

"You need to do some serious prospecting, where there is quartz usually gold nearby."

@Jurassic commented:

"My soul craves the earth. I must dig."

@Sorry Water said:

"Was supposed to be diamond."

@Sandy said:

"How much would it cost, ballpark figure, to buy a crystal of similar size and clarity."

@whatcountryisthis asked:

"What country is this?"

@PineConeLake said:

"I had no idea they came out of the ground looking laser-cut like that."

Man catches rare fish worth N91 million

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a fisherman was able to catch a rare fish called dotted stingray, which is said to be worth at least $100,000 (N91 million).

In a video seen on TikTok, the fisherman released the fish back into the waters after he dragged it out from his fishing net.

The dotted stingray was still very much alive, and it struggled as the man pushed it back into the water to preserve its life.

Source: Legit.ng