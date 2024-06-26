A Nigerian teacher who earns N15,000 monthly could not hide her joy when she received a whopping sum of N1 million

This happened after she exhibited a rare form of kindness and showed great concern for the needy people

Social media users reacted massively to the video with many wishing to encounter such a good fortune

A kind-hearted Nigerian teacher broke down in tears after her generosity earned her the sum of N1 million.

The teacher had earlier gone viral for choosing to give N5,000 to strangers in need rather than keep the money to her self.

Nigerian teacher receives cash gift Photo credit: @ositapopcorn/Instagram.

Source: TikTok

This rare act of selflessness touched the hearts of several Nigerians who decided to stretch out a helping hand to her.

Teacher receives N1 million cash gift

In a new video shared on Instagram, a content creator identified as @ositapopcorn brought the cash of N1 million in a box for her.

The teacher who said she earns N15,000 monthly broke down in tears after opening the box to see the cash.

She took the money to show her mother whose heart was immediately filled with joy and excitement over the good fortune.

Osita said in the video:

"A lot of people want to support you and surprise you. You work as an elementary teacher. Turn around and open this box. This is one million naira for you."

Reactions as teacher gets N1 million

Nigerians stormed the comments section to react to the trending video on the platform.

Iamabikeadeyemi said:

"Osita. You and your children unborn will never know lack, Amen."

Diaryofakitchenlover wrote:

"Oh Tolani stop crying."

Barbiecrystalz reacted:

"Is she opened to work as a store manager?"

_shuga1 said:

"My hobby is crying for strangers on the internet everyday."

Ducaslover stated:

"Abeg be making these videos longer because e be like say my body like this crying thing."

Kwisty_chii stated:

"Chidinma stop crying biko."

Noble_mkey stated:

"Hard guy, hard guy. I am sitting in this public library with tears in my eyes."

Pedrology11 wrote:

"I can’t believe a teacher is making 15K a month."

He_no_la said:

"You did your own for God and God did His own for you in multiple folds. When God wants to help you, He will use a man. May God bless you Osita and all the givers."

rodiyahtan said:

"It's her modesty, neatness and coyness for me. Despite the state of things, their house is so neat and her dress is neatly tailored. May more doors of blessing open for her."

Fruitclinic_ng added:

"See ehn, in this life, share ooo, learn how to be kind oo. Hmmmm. Don't give because you have, do it for the sake of HUMANITY. Congratulations girl. Weldone osita."

See the post below:

Good Samaritan gifts icecream hawker N200k

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the sum of N200k reached the hands of a Nigerian man who was seen hawking ice cream in public.

According to a heartwarming video seen on Instagram, the man received the gift from kindness crusader, Joy Ondeku, who first brought him to the limelight.

Source: Legit.ng