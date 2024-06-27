"This is Outrageous": Young Man Cries out as He Sees Dirty Environment in UK, Video Sparks Outrage
- A young man has raised an alarm over the level of dirtiness he noticed about his new United Kingdom locality
- The UK resident videoed around him to show the dirty neighbourhood and lamented that such exists
- His video has generated a buzz on social media as people frowned at how unkempt the area looked
PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng Entertainment Awards 2024 Voting Is Alive. Choose the best entertainer in 15 categories for FREE.
A black youth has cried out about how dirty his new neighbourhood in the United Kingdom looked.
@_s_igh said he thought his former residence was worse until he came to the new place around Newcastle.
@_s_igh made a video showing how the environment is, describing it as outrageous. The young man used the 'f' word to show his disgust.
His TikTok video sparked reactions, with most netizens decrying how the residents of the area failed to care for their surroundings.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
At the time of this report, @_s_igh's video has amassed over 379k views.
Watch the video below:
Outrage trailed the dirty UK area
borntopay4a1% said:
"Traditionally the west end of Newcastle was always rough but the people where sweet I found. when the council changed to those shared bins rats increased & laziness."
shelly said:
"This has to be Benwell or west road area rest of Newcastle isn't like that."
Aisha B Humble said:
"I was brought up with the old ways, every one sweeps the outside of their house once a week. Now people don’t bother."
Kev said:
"All it takes is a bit of community spirt, pride and routine outside area cleaning."
Sheila said:
"People use to scrub the yards their front steps and take such pride in what little they had."
FunkyClaudeIII said:
"I remember my mum and all the women in our street scrubbing the front step each morning. Not a speck was out of place."
KelseyxLx said:
"I couldn’t cope. I actually pick up rubbish on my street."
user7023637817067 said:
"Bradford, Bolton, Leicester, etc' people are happy to live like this, it reminds them of home."
Legit.ng reported a shocking video of people hawking in New York traffic.
Lady finds slum-like area in UK
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady had shared how she found a slum-like area while house-hunting in the UK.
She documented her journey to view a flat she had found online, only to be disappointed by the reality. She also showed the contrast between the clean and tidy images of the UK she had seen on the internet and the dirty and messy streets she encountered on her way to the flat.
She expressed her dissatisfaction with the flat, stating that it was located too far from the nearest train station and that she would not feel comfortable walking alone in the dark after getting off the train.
PAY ATTENTION: Stay Informed and follow us on Google News!
Source: Legit.ng
Victor Duru (Editor) Victor Duru is a Reuters-trained award-winning journalist with over 4 years of working experience in the media industry. He holds a B.Sc in Management Studies from Imo State University, where he was a Students' Union Government Director of Information. Victor is a human interest editor, strategic content creator, freelancer and a Google-certified digital marketer. His work has been featured on US news media Faith It. He can be reached via victor.duru@corp.legit.ng