A young man has raised an alarm over the level of dirtiness he noticed about his new United Kingdom locality

The UK resident videoed around him to show the dirty neighbourhood and lamented that such exists

His video has generated a buzz on social media as people frowned at how unkempt the area looked

A black youth has cried out about how dirty his new neighbourhood in the United Kingdom looked.

@_s_igh said he thought his former residence was worse until he came to the new place around Newcastle.

The young man expressed displeasure over the dirty environment. Photo Credit: @_s_igh

@_s_igh made a video showing how the environment is, describing it as outrageous. The young man used the 'f' word to show his disgust.

His TikTok video sparked reactions, with most netizens decrying how the residents of the area failed to care for their surroundings.

At the time of this report, @_s_igh's video has amassed over 379k views.

Watch the video below:

Outrage trailed the dirty UK area

borntopay4a1% said:

"Traditionally the west end of Newcastle was always rough but the people where sweet I found. when the council changed to those shared bins rats increased & laziness."

shelly said:

"This has to be Benwell or west road area rest of Newcastle isn't like that."

Aisha B Humble said:

"I was brought up with the old ways, every one sweeps the outside of their house once a week. Now people don’t bother."

Kev said:

"All it takes is a bit of community spirt, pride and routine outside area cleaning."

Sheila said:

"People use to scrub the yards their front steps and take such pride in what little they had."

FunkyClaudeIII said:

"I remember my mum and all the women in our street scrubbing the front step each morning. Not a speck was out of place."

KelseyxLx said:

"I couldn’t cope. I actually pick up rubbish on my street."

user7023637817067 said:

"Bradford, Bolton, Leicester, etc' people are happy to live like this, it reminds them of home."

