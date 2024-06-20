A young Nigerian man has captured the hearts of netizens on TikTok after showing kindness towards a fish seller

In a video, he approached the woman and asked her to mention whatever she wanted so he could get it for her

Social media users reacted massively to the video, with many appreciating the good Samaritan for the great job

A Nigerian man has received accolades on social media for stretching out a helping hand to a fish seller.

In a trending video, he approached her and asked her to mention whatever she wanted him to get for her.

"I don't want to buy fish ma. Anything you say ma, I am going to buy it for you," the man said.

Fish seller excited as man surprises her

Despite doubting the promise, the fish seller mentioned that she needed to pay her house rent and buy foodstuffs.

"I want to pay my house rent and I need food stuff," she said.

Surprisingly, the good Samaritan, identified as @official_mrbluemax on TikTok, immediately carried her in his car to a mall to get her foodstuffs worth N93,580.

He also visited her house and gave her cash to pay her rent and buy other things she needed.

The grateful woman hugged him excitedly and prayed exceedingly for God's blessings to follow him.

Reactions as man blesses fish seller

Social media users stormed the comments section on the TikTok app to react to the trending video.

