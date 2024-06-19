A young Nigerian lady has tackled men who have been asking her to come over and lodge with them at a 'cheap' hotel

In a video, she showed off her house and expressed her disappointment at men who book hotels of N10k per night

Social media users reacted massively to the trending video on TikTok, with many criticising her heavily

A Nigerian lady's post about her disdain for cheap hotels of N10k per night has sparked reactions online.

She shared a video via the TikTok app, which quickly went viral and garnered many views and comments.

Lady drags men inviting her to hotel Photo credit: @rainrelcakes5/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Lady shades men who book N10k lodge

In the video, the lady identified as @rainrelcakes5 threw shades at men who booked a 'cheap' hotel of N10,000 per night.

She showed off her house and asked why she would leave her acceptable abode to stay with them at a cheap hotel.

"As my house fine like this you still dey invite me come N10k lodge. Ehn foolish boys," she wrote on TikTok.

Reactions trail lady's post about N10k lodge

Social media users stormed the comments section on TikTok to share their thoughts about the video.

@Beautystar said:

"Person whey see u go know say them invite u come for that house. U are sitting like u are afraid of the couch."

@Brazilian Dëmãnçhi said:

"They don invite you for agreement of house help."

@richardesther04 wrote:

"You are so rich dear because I dey see different buildings for all your videos, enjoy abeg."

@call_me_danny____ said:

"You no observe one thing for the video, she say na them get house but she and her mom dey parlour but them dey watch football, the story no clear."

@frank nation reacted:

"When you're done with the nanny interview just go back to your huz no worry dat woman go soon collect that phone."

@Wild added:

"Girl fake it till you make it. I'm proud of you. Your helper is proud of you found yourself before him find you."

@Bimbo added:

"Just clear our doubt. Make a video of the entire house from the parlor to rooms and kitchen."

@Cindy-icon said:

"So u are trying to say people that lodge in a hotel doesn’t have fine house like this? Ehhh fine gal."

Watch the video below:

Man prefers booking hotel to renting house

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man got many people talking when he argued for living in a hotel over renting an apartment.

In his defence, the man said running a generator with the high fuel cost in a rented apartment is more expensive than hotel bills.

Source: Legit.ng