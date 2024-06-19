A Nigerian lady has inspired netizens on social media after showing off the transformation of her thrift business

The proud student expressed her joy about being able to tell her father not to worry about sending her monthly allowance

Reacting to the clip on the TikTok app, social media users showered accolades on the hardworking girl

A hardworking lady in her 20s has gone viral on social media after showing off her thrift business.

A video showed her sorting orders loads of orders as she reminisced about the fantastic growth of her business.

Female student shows off business growth Photo credit: @vivisthriftcity/TikTok.

Student asks dad to stop sending allowance

The student, identified as @vivisthriftcity on TikTok, said she fought to become financially independent at a young age.

She also revealed that she asked her father not to send her a monthly allowance anymore because she was financially able to take care of herself.

In her words:

"POV You fought your way into becoming financially independent in your early 20s. As a student, I finally told my dad not to bother about my monthly allowance again.

"Start a business today and start making money for yourself. It took me 4 years to get to this level. Life is all about progress and growth when hardwork is involved.

"Started with an android phone ,then proceeded to borrowing people’s iPhone for good picture and good video quality till I was able to afford an iPhone. Nothing should stop you."

Reactions trail video of independent student

Social media users stormed the comments section on TikTok to show appreciation for the young girl.

@pretty angel said:

"The reason I have not start because I don't have a good phone lord pls help me."

@Kayjewelz said:

"Please do you sell dinner dresses or have contact for that. I want slots for those kind of gowns."

@your_girl_dhami said:

"I started my business with a keypad techno phone. So don’t wait till you have a good phone."

@jokysthriftcollections said:

"My love I don send u message tire maybe u are busy I want to other bumshort oga mi."

@Lumi reacted:

"I’m 17 and I don’t know why I feel like I’m not doing enough whenever I see fellow business owner packing big orders."

@user6824669776134 said:

"Please add me to your wholesale group on WhatsApp thanks rejoice care."

@thrift_by_loveth added:

"I sell thrift wears clearance bumshort 20 piece going for 15k only."

Watch the video below:

