A beautiful Nigerian bride has shared an emotional clip from her traditional wedding which held recently

The touching video showed her shedding tears of joy as she searched for her husband on her wedding day

A Nigerian lady has melted hearts online with an emotional scene from her traditional wedding to her heartthrob.

She shared the clip on the TikTok app and it quickly went viral, garnering lots of views and comments.

Bride cries while searching for husband Photo credit: @janekelechi3/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Bride cries profusely on wedding day

In the video posted via her official account @janekelechi3, she was given a cup of wine and asked to search for her husband and present it to him.

However, the emotional bride broke down in tears while moving around with the drink in search of her husband.

She found him within a short while and knelt before him present the cup of drink to him which he accepted all smiles.

While sharing the video, the bride expressed her gratitude to God for blessing her with the man of her dreams.

"POV You became emotional when asked to search for your husband and cried a river. Thank you Jesus for blessing me with all that I have asked for," she said.

Reactions as bride cries on wedding day

Social media users stormed the comments section on TikTok to react to the video.

@Ify2fyn said:

"Na like this I go cry cuz I too suffer for Lagos men hand I understand her like I suffered, to good no really good fr."

@AgathBrecks said:

"You cried because you never believed a day like that will come. And it came to reality congratulations."

@Chloe said:

"Your husband was extremely happy on this day. I love it for you girl. Congratulations."

@vivi-diamond said:

"Chai see me crying with her congratulations mama it will definitely reach everyone I believe so amen."

@Missp wrote:

"Them go need carry bucket follow me ooo when my time comes. She remembered the days of shege. Congratulations sis."

@dedeejoseph1 said:

"Na only you know Watin you don see for relationship so my baby you needed to cry your heart out. Congratulations."

@Candygirl 709 reacted:

"See beauty na. You look so beautiful even with the crying face a very big congratulations to you sis I tap from your blessings am next in line. Amen."

@abelvictoryonome added:

"Congratulations. I am next in line. Not easy God will see us through with greater testimony soon as God do yours mine is next this year."

@Preciouse Chizy reacted:

"Congratulations dear. Tears of joy ur new home is bless in Jesus name amen."

Source: Legit.ng