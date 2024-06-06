Bayer Leverkusen striker Victor Boniface finally reacted to losing the Europa trophy to Atlanta’s Ademola Lookman

A Nigerian reporter had asked Boniface if it was difficult to accept the defeat, given that all three goals were scored by his national team colleague

Boniface responded that losing the match was not easy to bear, adding that it did not matter whether the goals were scored by a Nigerian

Victor Boniface speaks on Europa final loss. Photo credit: Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto via Getty Image

Source: Getty Images

Boniface admitted that losing the game was hard to accept, explaining that it didn't matter whether the goals were scored by a fellow Nigerian or someone else, as shared by @fanstribehq.

Watch the video below:

lamba daya said:

“Which one is my brother?”

CubanaEze wrote:

“Person wey see Boniface as e dey talk go think say na one kind serious person oooo.”

Abdulfatai commented:

“Bro you lost to Ademola Lookman, accept.”

Sir Simple also commented:

“Omo this statement sound somehow which is my brother abi na me they overthink am.”

Unusual Kosiso:

“Na set up question be this and he answered smartly if he said he is happy,his club will think that he intentionally wanted their club to loose for the sake of his Nigeria brother.”

SyTë_FòóTy:

“Werey no even send e say na which one is my brother.”

Adj_Gabriel:

“Boniface is the same on Twitter and real life now I know he is the one handling his account.”

Joefreshudo4:

“No wonder non of them went to lookman to congratulate him.”

Brown Akenuwa:

“E pain am.”

Adeteddie:

“You asked the question with a brother mindset like naija stuffs sha but he replied like a professional player facing normal after match interview, so nothing is personal by saying which one is my bro.”

Ademola Lookman celebrates with mum

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that the UEFA Europa League final was played in Dublin on Wednesday night, May 22, 2024.

The Italian side Atalanta proved that their place in the final was no fluke, breaking Bayer Leverkusen's 50-game unbeaten record.

One man single-handedly did the damage as the world watched Super Eagles forward Ademola Lookman run riot against the Bundesliga champions.

