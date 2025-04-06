A report by the NCAA says Air Peace emerged as the Nigerian airline with the highest passenger traffic in 2024

Arik Air emerged as the second-largest carrier in 2024, carrying 2.239,197 passengers during the period under review

On the international route, Qatar Airways led the pack with 531,086 travellers, combining 257,716 inbound and 273,370 outbound

Air Peace and Arik Air have emerged as the most patronised domestic airlines, carrying a net one-third of the 15.6 million passenger traffic in 2024.

Air Peace emerged as the dominant carrier, carrying 3,114,040 passengers in the review period with 1,544,492 inbound and 1,569,548 outbound passengers.

Domestic airlines with the highest passenger traffic

Airk Air followed with 2,239,176 passengers, including 1,112,358 inbound and 1,126,818 outbound.

Ibom Air came third with 1,323,974 passengers, while Aero Contractors moved 964,900.

Other airlines include Dana Air with 299,040 passengers, Green Africa with 389,399, and Max Air with 915,918 passengers.

The report is contained in the passenger traffic report released by the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), showing 15.6 million passenger traffic in 2024, 200,000 less than the 15.8 million recorded in 223.

The passenger movement data shows that Nigeria recorded 4,135,830 travellers on international routes, including inbound and outbound travellers, while domestic carriers ferried 11,549,443 passengers.

International airlines with the highest passenger traffic

On the international routes, Qatar Airways led in passenger traffic, with 531,086 travellers, combining 257,716 inbound and 273,370 outbound, while Ethiopian Airlines recorded 460,171 passengers, including 224,363 inbound and 235,808 outbound.

British Airways recorded 320,643 passengers, while Air France moved 254,054, Air Peace recorded 247,893, and KLM recorded 158,321.

Others are Kenyan Airways with 115,426 passengers, Lufthansa with 248,617, Turkish Airlines with 239,371, and Virgin Atlantic with 218,254 travellers.

The increase in Air Peace patronage is due to its wider coverage in major cities in Nigeria, the West Coast, and its international presence on the London route.

Nigeria’s largest carrier recently celebrated its first anniversary on the successful operation of the Lagos-London-Lagos route, operating over 662 flights, and carrying 136,661 travellers.

Guardian reports that Arik Air’s record is a remarkable feat despite legal battles.

The airline has successfully navigated the challenges, operating 10,699 flights in the review year.

Experts commended Arik Air handlers for their stellar performance against the challenges.

Airlines with the most theft and discourtesy

The development comes as the NCAA released the list of airlines, domestic and international, with the highest theft and discourtesy in Nigeria.

In its Executive Summary on domestic and international flights, the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) named airlines and the number of thefts and discourtesies on the Nigerian route.

According to NCCA, Royal Air leads with the highest number of theft and discourtesy incidents on international flights, with 58 cases out of 473 flights operated in 2024.

Qatar Air recorded 47 cases of theft and discourtesy out of 1,375 flights, while Egypt Air had 47 cases of theft out of 820 flights, and Ethiopian Air had 38 cases of 1,197 flights in 2024.

Turkish Airlines recorded 28 incidents out of 582 flights, and Taac Angola recorded 23 cases out of 225 flights in the review period.

Airlines with the highest thefts on domestic routes

On domestic flights, Air Peace topped the list with 404 cases out of 15,413 flights operated within the period. Arik Air had 396 cases out of 10,699 flights, Dana Air recorded 316 cases out of 1,446 flights, and Aero Contractors recorded 270 thefts out of 4,599 flights.

Others are Ibom Air with 238 cases out of 7,856 flights, Green Africa recorded 170 cases out of 4,215 flights, and United Nigeria Airlines recorded 131 theft and discourtesy incidents out of 7,794 flights.

Max Air recorded 84 cases out of 4,783 flights, overland recorded 52 thefts and discourtesy cases out of 3.407 flights, and NG Eagle had 35 cases out of 1,166 flights in the period under review.

Nigerian Airlines acquires new aircraft

Legit.ng earlier reported that A Nigerian airline, Green Africa, has acquired a new aircraft a few days after announcing flight suspension as its lessor reportedly repossessed its aircraft.

The new aircraft, ATR 72-500 with serial number 852 and registration number 5N-GAB, is expected to be launched shortly after the usual regulatory approvals.

Green Africa suspended operations due to what the management described as unforeseen circumstances.

