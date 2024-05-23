Ademola Lookman's hat-trick helped Italian Serie A side, Atalanta, to a comfortable victory over Bayer Leverkusen in the Europa League final on Wednesday, May 22

A prominent foreign media organisation, Sky Sports, decided to omit the Nigerian's image from its final-whistle artwork

Legit.ng reports that this drew criticism from many Nigerians who accused the media organisation of discrimination

Dublin, Ireland - A lot of Nigerians on the social media platform, X (formerly Twitter) are seriously displeased with United Kingdom-based Sky Sports over their choice of artwork for the Europa League 2024 winners, Atalanta.

Legit.ng had reported how Atalanta defeated Bayer Leverkusen in Dublin, Ireland, to win through an Ademola Lookman spectacle on Wednesday, May 22.

Bayer Leverkusen's 51-game unbeaten run came to an end as Ademola Lookman scored a stunning hat-trick for Atalanta in the Europa League. Photo credits: NurPhoto, Rob Newell - CameraSport

Nigerians chide Sky Sports over Ademola Lookman

The Super Eagles of Nigeria star was in splendid form as he netted three good goals in the 3-0 rout of the German champions to hand Atalanta their first trophy in 117 years and end Xabi Alonso's side's remarkable unbeaten run.

Following Lookman's outstanding effort which drew plaudits from especially his compatriots, Sky Sports' visual art omitted the man who singlehandedly won the Europa League for Atalanta.

This triggered furious reactions from Nigerians, with many accusing Sky Sports of racism.

Legit.ng captures some reactions from X below:

Fisayo Soyombo wrote:

"Nigerian footballer Ademola Lookman who scored all three goals that fetched Atlanta the trophy did not make it to your cover photo? All of you @SkyFootball are collectively an unbelievable joke!"

Latifat Adebayo-Ohio said:

"How in seven heavens does this make sense to all of you over there. Tue."

@PoojaMedia commented:

"You are reporting the final without the history maker.

"Reason we have to hype our own to heavens but de@d heads will be dragging us. Una see now?"

Serah Ibrahim wrote:

"I had a conversation with one of Africa’s biggest CEO’s today and he said to me: 'Serah, it’s either Africa takes the table or continues to be on the menu'.

"This open racism by Sky News Football has shown once again that we need to create our own.

"Let them come to us. Enough is Enough.

"Systematically removed Ademola Lookman from the pic, Lookman who scored the semi-final goal to take the team to the final, who scored the ONLY GOALS in the entire game today, who broke a record by scoring a hatrick, who practically won the cup for his team.

"But yes, edit out the pic of the Blackman but you cannot edit out his greatness and what he did on that field today.

"Naija to the world."

