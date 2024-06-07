A man is currently trending online following claims that he is the younger brother to Lagos nightlife boss Cubana Chiefprist

The clip of the man that is making the rounds shows him granting an interview, where he alleged to be Pascal Chibuike Okechukwu, aka Chiefpriest's younger brother

His claims have sent shocked waves down the spine of online users, as many opinions have been shared

Nigerians have been known to protest the black tax due to a sense of entitlement. While some claim to be entitled to their sibling's success, others opine that working for one's money is better.

A similar development has sprung on social media after a young man allegedly related to Nigerian socialite Pascal Chibuike Okechukwu surfaced online.

A Nigerian man catches the attention of many after he alleged to be siblings with Cubana Chiefpriest. Credit: @cubanachiefpriest, @instablog9ja

Source: Instagram

"I repair phones in Alaba" - Chiefpriest's alleged brother

The alleged younger brother of the Cubana Chiefpriest, who EFCC recently arranged, identified himself as Bethel Okechukwu. According to him, he is a phone repairer at Alaba International Market, Lagos.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Although he remarked that his brother is generous, he prayed that his alleged brother, Cubana Chiefpriest, would one day remember him the same way he has helped many people.

Watch interview below:

Netizens react to trending interview video

Below are some reactions to the viral interview clip of a man who claimed to be Cubana Chiefpriest's younger brother.

@taiwo_junzi:

"As for me and my siblings, we will be entitled to each other’s successes, but please, if you and your siblings operate another way, do you."

@kallystouch:

"Money wey no go reach family, God I no need am."

@chefdordor:

"Stingy people fav line “no one owes you anything” you owe your family love and support."

@ugegbe_oyibo_:

"This one is not an entitlement. Hence he hasn’t offended his brother; help your family, please; charity begins at home."

@officialyetundebakare:

"Na family matter. E no concern you."

@happyjuli2:

"Entitlement should be abolished. Maybe that would help us to sanitize and help us to think well. Nobody owes you a dime, pray to your CHI and the universe to bless your handwork."

@mercyosazuwa_:

"What are you supposed to be? His driver or his PA? My friend will you focus on you hustle."

@nkegold:

"It’s very easy to identify people who lack siblings bond, if you feel this is entitlement then something is wrong with your upbringing!!!!

Videos of Chiefpriest spraying money bundles trends

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has detained a Popular Nigerian businessman, Cubana Chiefpriest.

The socialite will be charged three counts of naira misuse on Wednesday, April 17.

Recall that Nigerians dug up videos of the nightlife entrepreneur lavishly throwing bundles of money at events.

Source: Legit.ng