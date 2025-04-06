Billionaire Xolane Ndhlovu helped the grieving family of Primrose Vale, a 29-year-old makeup artist who passed on

Miss Primrose Vale was the makeup artist who tragically passed away in Nigeria during the festive season

Xolane Ndhlovu has now assisted the family in returning Primrose Vale's body to South Africa

In a heartwarming display of kindness, South African billionaire Xolane Ndhlovu has come to the aid of the grieving family of Ms. Primrose Vale, a 29-year-old makeup artist who tragically passed away in Nigeria during the festive season.

The family had been struggling to raise funds to repatriate Ms. Vale's body to South Africa, but thanks to Mr. Ndhlovu's generous donation of R100,000, they can now finally lay their loved one to rest.

SA billionaire Xolane Ndhlovu aids late Primerose Vale's family in deporting her remains to South Africa. Credit: @primerose_vale04

Source: Instagram

Tragic circumstances surrounding Vale's demise

Ms. Vale had traveled to Nigeria to visit friends during the festive season, but her life was cut short when she contracted malaria in Lagos.

Her father, Orlando Vale, only found out about her passing a week later and was devastated by the news.

The family's grief was compounded by the challenge of raising funds to bring Ms. Vale's body back to South Africa.

The Vale family launched a public campaign to raise the more than R97,000 needed to cover the repatriation costs, but their efforts were unsuccessful.

As the days turned into weeks, the family grew increasingly desperate, and it seemed as though they would never be able to bring Ms Vale's body home.

Xolane Ndhlovu steps in

It was at this point that Ndhlovu, a billionaire businessman currently serving time at Leeuwkop Correctional Service for attempted murder, stepped in to offer his support.

Despite his own personal challenges, Ndhlovu was moved by the Vale family's plight and decided to donate R100,000 to help them cover the repatriation costs.

The Vale family was overwhelmed with emotion when they received the news of Ndhlovu's generous donation.

In a heartfelt statement, Orlando Vale expressed his deepest gratitude to the billionaire, saying:

"We are forever grateful to Mr. Ndhlovu for his kindness and generosity.

"His donation has brought us closure and allowed us to lay our beloved Primrose to rest. We will never forget his act of kindness.

Community comes together to support the Vale family

The Vale family's story has touched the hearts of many in the community, who have come together to offer their support and condolences.

The family's public campaign may not have raised the necessary funds, but it did raise awareness about their plight and inspired Ndhlovu to come forward with his generous donation.

SA billionaire Xolane Ndhlovu repatriates Primrose Vale's body from Nigeria. Credit: @primerose_vale04

Source: Instagram

The repatriation of Primrose Vale's body from Nigeria is a testament to the kindness and generosity of strangers.

Ndhlovu's donation has brought closure to the Vale family and inspired a community to come together in support of those in need. As we reflect on this heartwarming story, we are reminded of the power of kindness and compassion to transform lives.

