Popular comedian and skit maker Isaac Olayiwola, better known as Layi Wasabi, has shared his two kobos in a new video about romantic affairs.

Layi Wasabi, a guest on a podcast ‘Is This Seat Taken?’ hosted by Chinasa Anukam, detailed why he doesn’t believe in the concept of a “girlfriend.”

The skit maker, who was the Best Online Content Creator at the 10th Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA), said he doesn't believe in the phase of girlfriends but would instead start a romantic affair with courtship.

In his words:

“I don’t believe in the concept of a girlfriend. I believe in partnership. I don’t believe in that phase of girlfriends. I start with courtship. I have to see the wife in the person from the beginning."

The funny man, who disclosed he has been on dates four times, reveals his preference for tall women.

Netizens react to Layi Wasabi's interview

AbbeyCr9:

"Layi will date mum, daughter and her friends at once and they won't know 100%."

adepentane:

"Ans he looks so serious when dishing out answers."

Oluwatosin3414:

"This guy is definitely not from this planet ... The guy is loaded."

LanreEboda:

"Layi with his punchlines will soon become o do Iya do Omo."

Mide_midee:

"His humor is top notch nd the babe too for her to keep up with the conversations."

