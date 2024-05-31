A hilarious video of a young child dancing to Burna Boy's song garnered significant attention on TikTok

In the video, the child waited for the moment to hit his legs on the ground, much to the amusement of the spectators

It seemed the boy had watched similar videos numerous times and was keen to replicate the moves

A charming video of a young boy dancing to a Burna Boy song became very popular on TikTok.

The boy timed his dance perfectly, waiting for the moment to stomp his feet on the ground, which delighted everyone watching.

Kid dances like Burna Boy. Photo credit: @gabbymelvchronicles

Source: TikTok

It was clear he had practised the routine by watching other videos and wanted to mimic the dance steps, as shown by @gabbymelvchronicles.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Belelve fx said:

“Burna boy know know say he get pikin outside.”

Realmandy wrote:

“Burna boy needs to see this.”

Smiling Teyena commented:

“The Bby get sense pass my ex.”

Blairskreation also commented:

“If na davido money for don surplus.”

Chukwu Emeka Azanga:

“This baby deserves a Timberland.”

Tiki pet planet:

“Who else rewatch the video again... let's have a meeting here.”

Halzycares1:

“If na davido now this boy don rich, but this little boy just waisted this love for burna boy shishi no go come out lol.”

Ask Of Jones:

“Abeg make una tag burna boy for this video.”

Abbapos01:

“Burna boy go find dis baby.”

Femzykash:

“Where burna boy Dey now make e con see e big fan.”

Chapman:

“Burna Boy buy timberland for this boy.”

Splashyshant:

“He actually was waiting for the oyeke moment that amazing.”

Lexzy:

“Na our grandpa we Dey born this days .. all this kids too wise.”

Dickson radio:

“The boy get sense pass all my ex.”

Daddy's girl:

“This baby get sense pass my sister in-law O.”

Young boy dances like Michael Jackson

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young boy stepped onto the stage to perform Michael Jackson’s Smooth Criminal, and his video went viral on TikTok.

Dressed just like the legendary King of Pop, he paused for a moment, taking a deep breath before he started to dance.

The crowd was overjoyed, cheering loudly and showing support for his incredible moves. They were clearly delighted and thoroughly entertained by his performance.

In a recent development, Legit.ng also reported that a 51-year-old woman who was copying Michael Jackson's dance moves to her own songs was filmed in a video.

Source: Legit.ng