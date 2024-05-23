A young boy who took to the stage to showcase Michael Jackson’s Smooth Criminal caught the eye on TikTok

Clad in attire reminiscent of the King of Pop, he drew a deep breath before embarking on his dance routine

The delighted audience erupted into enthusiastic cheers, thoroughly entertained by his performance

A young boy stepped onto the stage to perform Michael Jackson’s Smooth Criminal, and his video went viral on TikTok.

Dressed just like the legendary King of Pop, he paused for a moment, taking a deep breath before he started to dance.

A talented young boy dances to Smooth Criminal by Michael Jackson. Photo credit: @whitneydarrell, Getty images

The crowd was overjoyed, cheering loudly and showing support for his incredible moves. They were clearly delighted and thoroughly entertained by his performance, as shown by @whitneydarrell.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Jersey2the818 said:

“And this is just another reason why Michael Jackson will never die.”

Carolyn wrote:

“Too cute that even children who weren't even born during the time of Michael Jackson know him. that's a legacy he left.”

Taurus HansTrix:

“Dude, you were seriously a smooth criminal! Great job!”

Donovan:

“He's going to be the man on the playground for now on!”

Danielbeavers729:

“This young man killed it just saying.”

Pgrayson4:

“Michael would be so proud.”

Erica 'Merica:

“He took that deep breath and then killed it!”

IceyBanks:

“I know from the fit he was going to kill it.”

Maiden:

“Michael would love that kid to pieces!!”

Teri:

“Now THAT young man understood the assignment.”

Bobbyhill16YT:

“Why hasnt this blown up yet.”

Eghonghon:

“Michael Jackson can never die NEVER! Generation to Generation.”

Mrs.J:

“HIS IS AMAZING HE HAD ALL THE LIL GIRLS SCREAMING FOR HIM.”

EOVanessaE:

“You GO BOYIL Michael would definitely be proud bon.”

