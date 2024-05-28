A 51-year-old woman who was performing Michael Jackson's dance moves to her own songs was captured in a video that went viral on TikTok

In the clip, the elderly woman mirrored all the moves perfectly, just like the other woman on the other end of the line

It was evident that she enjoyed dancing and greatly admired the music of the pop star, who was renowned for such iconic moves

51-year-old lady makes moves like Michael Jackson. Photo credit: @lizoh_06

Source: TikTok

It was very clear that she loved dancing and had a strong admiration for the pop star, who was famous for his iconic moves, as shown by @lizoh_06.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Kid Leonardo said:

“Red or white?”

Nipscc2 wrote:

“Good job.”

La Manada De Piluka commented:

“Hee heeeee!!! came on!!”

Jeffery also commented:

“Awesome!”

Denise:

“This is Awesomeness.”

SAL:

“Keep up the amazing videos! Thank you.”

Bella Anderson:

“Gurrrrl I just love you..0T0.”

Lizoh Creator:

“@laurieR maybe you haven't gotten the point.”

Marilyn:

“Awesome job.”

G2daBeatz:

“Awesome Duet.”

Rebekahlynne1985:

“Bro you do not look 51!! Looking youngie and killin it!”

Highstep7383:

“Awesome job.”

Woliisa:

“Awesome!!”

Lizoh:

“Omg!! You're amazing.”

Source: Legit.ng