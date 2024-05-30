A Nigerian lady captured the hearts of many with her cheerful recitation of the newly approved national anthem

In the video, the young lady, beaming with a smile, flawlessly delivers the anthem recently sanctioned by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Nigerians now face the task of letting go of the familiar old anthem to embrace the new version, officially endorsed by the National Assembly

A Nigerian lady has charmed the internet with her enthusiastic rendition of the newly introduced national anthem, swiftly gaining viral status on TikTok.

The video features the young woman, radiating happiness as she perfectly recites the anthem, which was recently authorised by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Nigerian lady reads the new anthem. Photo credit: @ourstories/TikTok/Getty Image. For illustration purposes only. The depicted person on the right has no relationship with the event.

Source: TikTok

With the National Assembly’s approval, Nigerians are expected to learn the new anthem, moving on from the one they have been singing for years. The video was posted on Our Nigeria.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Danny Vera said:

“So the Labour of our Heroes past don finally be in vain.”

Victor Emmanuel wrote:

“As you don sing am finish, hope say you get food to chop.”

Mobola commented:

“Wahala for who is going for NYSC at the moment.”

Engineer Ekenson Metal:

“Anthem is now the problem of this country confusion everywhere.”

Umar Badamasi Alhassan:

“Can Yoruba people sing this anthem.”

Moh Serlis:

“E no sweet at all.”

Tea Blaze:

“See as the song sef dey stress you.”

lynne:

“Abeg no add to my anger.”

Sulaimanmak:

“Madam my brain don full, I no fit put this song for my head Istg.”

Abba:

“If l ever sing am make I bend , maybe my children, we do our own finish.”

Ahmed Ronaldo:

“After you finish, I hope you have a food to eat and light to charge your phone.”

Xeeturaki:

“Before wwe learn this anthem we must go back to primary school.”

Big Jeff:

“Fatherland no help us again... let try motherland.”

Super Falcons star recites new National Anthem

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Super Falcons star Rasheedat Ajibade quickly started learning the new Nigerian national anthem following its approval by the President.

In a video, the Atlético Madrid player proudly wore her Nigerian jersey and stood at attention while the anthem played.

The new anthem became official after President Bola Ahmed Tinubu signed it into law, following a swift passage through the House of Assembly's readings.

In a recent development, Legit.ng also reported that a video has shown President Bola Tinubu speaking in favour of the old national anthem.

