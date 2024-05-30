A Nigerian spiritual man made his wife feel truly cherished through a series of five thoughtful gifts, an event that gained immense traction online

The heartwarming video showcased the husband's gestures, beginning with a generous N2 million gift

He also pledged a fully-funded pilgrimage to Saudi Arabia for a brief spiritual retreat, culminating the gesture with the presentation of a car key

A spiritual man in Nigeria made his wife feel really special by giving her five amazing gifts.

This whole beautiful moment was caught on camera and shared on TikTok, where it went viral.

Spiritual man's wife gets car among others on birthday. Photo credit: @uniquelynn01

Source: TikTok

The video showed the husband starting off by giving his wife N2 million. Then, he surprised her by saying he'd also give her a piece of land and even build a house on it just for her.

He also promised to take her on a fully-paid trip to Saudi Arabia for a short but meaningful spiritual service. And to top it all off, he handed her a car key as the final gift, as shown by @uniquelynn01.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Temmytohposhe said:

“This woman must have been thru alot with this man for all these..congratulations...hope she doesn't have another wife shaa.”

Fadheelah Adeshewa Olokunmimo wrote:

“A lesson to learn ,May our sabr and endurance in marriage pay Us lots in future.”

Prettysince99:

“Is it the same Marimah that stays in Agodo?? I mean the surprise plug? Happy birthday to mum.”

V9SweetMeenah:

“Love is sweet when you're with the best partner me and everyone seeing this will marry once,marry right and marry the best Inshallah Rahman.”

Adebusola:

“Dis got mi crying like a baby Alll can say is D woman is a Womna Of 'Sabr'”

Azeezat Titilayo:

“If Alhaji don't mind I can be last wife.”

Zainab Titilayo:

“Congratulations to her, May their love Onoe to Wax stronger inshallah, So beautiful to watch.”

Apekeade:

“Congratulations ma.”

Simply the truth:

“Happy for her but i think its irolasan ni, yoruba level.”

Yetunde Majekodummi:

“Congratulations ma.”

Grateful man gifts his wife's mum car

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a realtor, Nelson Nwamara, has gifted his mother-in-law a brand new car as she completed her 'omugwo' at his place.

Omugwo is a cherished Igbo cultural practice of postpartum care that involves the mother, mother-in-law or close female relative coming to care for the new mother and baby.

Nelson's wife recently welcomed their second child and his wife's mum was on ground to help out with postpartum care.

In a recent development, Legit.ng also reported that a Nigerian lady has teamed up with her husband to buy a brand-new car for her mother.

Source: Legit.ng