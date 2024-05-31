A video of a Nigerian father advising and warning the groom not to raise his hand against the bride garnered attention online

In the video, the father also warned the bride against any form of disobedience, asserting that she was not raised that way

Eventually, the father wished the couple well, prayed for them, and added that his prayers would be answered

Nigerian father warns groom. Photo credit: @irede.alaga

Source: Getty Images

He concluded by giving the couple his blessings, offering prayers for their future together, and expressing confidence that his prayers would be fulfilled, as shown by @irede.alaga.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Correct Dude said:

“I think it's better the Groom's parents also give the bride warning in the presence of her parents.”

A Irede Alaga wrote:

“It's not a competition and the warning is out of love. The bride's father already balanced the instruction even to her daughter."

ConfamNAIJABOY commented:

“This kind family ... one important lesson marry a lady who have both parent together e get why.”

Lacy_nuella also commented:

“Not even about papa say or papa no say, any man when raise hand on me that's the end of the marriage period.”

Oluwabori01:

“Very lovely father I have never seen my mom lock my Dad's shirt whatsoever.”

TC fabrics:

“My own papa dey tell my husband on my introduction day that he can marry another woman if he wish as a Muslim ...na 3 months I use cry.”

Sweetjuliet:

“Na so my papa tear my inlaw warming tooo.”

Ruby Damsel:

“l'm laughing because Wetin my future husband go hear from my dad is out.”

Unshakable:

“Dad love for females child is always special.”

