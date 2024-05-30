A young lady residing in the US captured attention on TikTok by sharing her joy at finally meeting her Nigerian husband

In the video, she waited at the airport with her family, their excitement evident as they anticipated his arrival

The moment she saw him, she rushed to embrace him, overjoyed that they had finally bridged the distance and could now be together as husband and wife

Excited lady closes gap with Nigerian husband. Photo credit: @laniandshay

Source: TikTok

As soon as she spotted him, she dashed forward and embraced him, overwhelmed with joy that their long-distance separation had come to an end and they could finally be together as husband and wife, as shown by @laniandshay.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Olawale kayode Ojo said:

“Am so happy for you bro, God bless and keep you bond forever,much love so excited for you.”

AnnDrea wrote:

“Congratulations again...this was truly beautiful, won't say how many times I've watched it...Love it girl! Y'all enjoy.and welcome to the US Loni!!”

Tasha Olawale commented:

“The whole family be invested it really takes a village to help grow a relationship I love it congratulations to you guys.”

Perry Perry:

“Awe "Welcome to the USA" So happy for you.”

VirgoFlights:

“I'm definitely crying lol the support from your family was amazing!!! Congratulations again!”

KekeDaBaddest:

“Awww congratulations.”

Chinazaemmanuel1998:

“This really makes me cry I wish to have one.”

Ednawordsworth:

“I pray he keeps that smile on your face always.”

Source: Legit.ng