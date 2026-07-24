AIG Olohundare Jimoh decorated 10 newly promoted senior officers at Zone 2 Command Headquarters in Onikan, Lagos

The officers were promoted across three ranks, including four Deputy Commissioners and five Assistant Commissioners of Police

One of the beneficiaries, DCP Deborah Omoruan, spoke on behalf of the group and made a public pledge to the Inspector-General of Police

Onikan, Lagos state - The Assistant Inspector-General of Police in charge of Zone 2 Command, AIG Olohundare Jimoh, has charged newly promoted senior officers to prove their worth through honest and professional conduct, warning them to maintain zero tolerance for corruption and abuse of office.

Jimoh gave the charge on Thursday, July 23, during a decoration ceremony held at the Zone 2 Command Headquarters in Onikan, Lagos. Ten officers received their new ranks: four Deputy Commissioners of Police, five Assistant Commissioners of Police, and one Superintendent of Police.

AIG Olohundare Jimoh decorates newly promoted senior officers during a ceremony at the Zone 2 Police Command Headquarters in Onikan, Lagos, urging them to uphold integrity and professionalism.

Source: Original

AIG Warns Officers on Rising Expectations

The AIG told the officers that their promotions were not simply a reward for past service but a signal of trust in their capacity to lead. He said they were stepping into higher responsibilities at a time when security challenges were growing, and the public expected more from the police.

"Lead with courage, fairness and integrity," Jimoh said, adding that he expected the officers to protect lives and property while working to strengthen public confidence in the Nigeria Police Force.

He also called on the newly elevated officers to commit to intelligence-led policing, technology adoption, and continuous professional training, while aligning their work with international standards and upholding the rights of all citizens.

Jimoh acknowledged the personal cost of police service, noting that the commitment shown by the officers and their families had contributed to the recognition they received from the Police Service Commission, the Inspector-General of Police, and the Police Force Management.

Promoted Officers Pledge Dedication

Speaking on behalf of her colleagues, Deputy Commissioner of Police Deborah Omoruan thanked God, the Inspector-General of Police, the Police Service Commission, and the Force Management for the promotions. She also expressed gratitude to AIG Jimoh, senior officers, family members, colleagues, and the media.

Omoruan assured the Inspector-General that the promoted officers would honour the confidence placed in them.

"We will justify the confidence reposed in us through dedication, hard work and exemplary service," she said.

Newly promoted senior police officers at their decoration ceremony at the Zone 2 Command Headquarters.

Source: Original

Ajiran Murder Case: AIG Jimoh Says Justice Will Prevail

In another report, AIG Jimoh said justice will be served in the ongoing trial of the suspect linked to two murders in Ajiran community, Eti-Osa local government area of Lagos state.

Jimoh made the remarks on Monday, July 20, at the Zone 2 headquarters in Lagos, after a group of civil rights activists paid him a solidarity visit over controversy surrounding the killings.

Two people were killed in the Eti-Osa axis of Lagos within a span of roughly 16 months. Sheriff Ishola Salami, a youth leader, was killed on April 18, 2023, while Prince Kazeem Ademola Akinloye, the first son of the Ojomu of Ajiranland, was murdered on August 26, 2024.

Source: Legit.ng