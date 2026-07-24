GehGeh opened up about his personal life during an appearance on the Echo Room podcast on July 25, 2025

The comedian disclosed he currently has four baby mamas and two more women expecting his children

GehGeh's revelation came shortly after he had publicly criticised Big Brother Naija star Peller's approach to marriage

Nigerian comedian GehGeh has raised eyebrows online after revealing the full picture of his personal life, just days after weighing in on fellow entertainer Peller's relationship choices.

Speaking as a guest on the Echo Room podcast on July 25, 2025, GehGeh held nothing back when the conversation turned to his romantic life.

Reactions as GehGeh opens up on the number of baby mamas, childen he has. Photo credit@officialgehgeh

Source: Instagram

The content creator confirmed that he currently has four baby mamas, with his oldest child now four years old and his youngest just a few months old.

On top of that, he disclosed that two more women are currently pregnant for him.

"So actually, I get women. Yes, they are many, I get like four baby mamas now. My first child is four years old now. The youngest be like months. I get two women who get belly for me," he said during the interview.

Gehgeh speaks about his children from different women. Photo credit@officialgehgeh

Source: Instagram

Fans react to GehGeh's confession

The timing of the disclosure drew significant attention online, given that GehGeh had previously spoken critically about Peller's decision to get married. Many fans felt his own lifestyle choices made his earlier criticism difficult to defend.

Here is the Instagram video of GehGeh speaking about his baby mama below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions from fans below:

@sakariyauabdullateef29 wrote:

"So na waytin you want make peller dey do be these??"

@slimgee_obawon_ commented:

"Oshey sharp shooter. Be like na here this your advice go end. I go rather follow peller step than get 4 baby mamas and outstanding 2. Ah Kilode"

@m6damasterpiece said:

"Na later body go tell u"

@oluwapreshuz reacted:

"As e be 9 him dey tell you. Nah Delta man o"

@eneyung_1 wrote:

"Geh geh Na the king Solomon of our time"

@symply_zita shared:

"So that movie he acted with MJ was his life story wow"

Gehgeh slams Don Jazzy over donation

Legit.ng had reported that the content creator was pissed when he heard that Afrobeats singer, Rema, donated N105 million to a Christ Embassy church. He stated that the Hehehe crooner did not make a wise decision because the church was already rich and did not need his money.

Geh Geh said it was the poor masses that should benefit from his benevolence and instructed Don Jazzy to tell Rema to collect the donation.

Source: Legit.ng