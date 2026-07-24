A Nigerian lady shared a TikTok video recounting how an older neighbour stopped her on the street and began asking personal questions about her marital status

The neighbour then called her son based in the United States, pointing the phone camera directly at the lady so her son could see her face

The son later told the lady that his mother wanted to discuss her with him, leaving her convinced she was being set up for an arranged marriage

A Nigerian lady has sent social media into a frenzy after sharing the moment a neighbour attempted to set her up with her son who lives in the United States, all during what she thought was a casual chat on her way to work.

The lady, identified by the handle @joieseth on TikTok, recounted the story in a video filmed on a residential street.

Lady reacts as woman tries to link her up with her son. Photo credit: @Joieseth/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Joieseth explained that the older woman, who runs a kiosk near her home and typically speaks to her in the Ondo dialect of Yoruba, had flagged her down that morning to ask where she lived and whether she was married.

Neighbour calls her son mid-conversation

When the lady confirmed she was single, the neighbour wasted no time and immediately asked whether she would like to go to the United States.

Before the conversation could go any further, the woman pulled out her phone and called her son.

Speaking in the Ondo dialect, she instructed him to switch to a video call because she wanted to show him something.

The lady stood there, visibly caught off guard, as the neighbour pointed the phone camera directly at her face for her son to see.

After a brief exchange, the call ended and the woman asked the lady to stop by on her way back from work to help check her blood pressure and glucose levels using her home machines.

The lady admitted she had no real intention of returning, but after the neighbour called out "Doctor, Doctor" as she walked away, she went back.

The son was back on the phone, and this time he greeted her properly, apologising for not seeing her face clearly during the first call.

He confirmed that his mother had someone she wanted to talk to him about, and that she would fill him in on the details after speaking with the lady further.

Reactions as lady shares funny matchmaking moment

The video intrigued viewers on TikTok who found the situation either hilarious or surprisingly relatable.

@Ola’s Nation said:

"If I am the guy and I see this post na bye bye be that, the mama have good intention for you."

@abefe_078 said:

"My mum did that too but I turned the offer down cause I met someone I fell in love with only to be single now. I’m pained."

@Alaje Temitope added:

"There is nothing wrong in someone introducing someone to you, its left with you to meet the person and decide if you want the relationship. Arranged marriage these days is not bad if it aligns with what you want."

See the post below:

Lady gets married at 35

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a newly-wedded Nigerian lady excitedly celebrated her marital achievement on social media.

The new wife expressed joy at finally walking down the aisle at 35 and shared videos from her traditional wedding.

Source: Legit.ng