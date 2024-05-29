A hilarious video featuring family members wishing a young boy a happy birthday late at night went viral on TikTok

In the clip, the boy looked frightened as he heard his family singing birthday wishes for him with a lilting voice

Throughout the scene, the boy seemed to prefer being left alone to sleep, while his family members believed they were making his day special

A heartwarming yet amusing video of a family celebrating a young boy's birthday late at night became a hit on TikTok.

In the video, the boy appeared startled as his family sang birthday wishes to him.

Family members wish boy a birthday. Photo credit: @zuziwe.zingitwa

Source: TikTok

He looked like he would rather be asleep, while his family believed they were creating a special moment for him.

This contrast made the video both funny and endearing, capturing the hearts of viewers everywhere, as shown by @zuziwe.zingitwa.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Mfoka.khumalo said:

“Gogo looking at him like a proud ancestor.”

Dedeya wrote:

“Why is this kinda scary.”

Sheena commented:

“Yohh next time hold balloons and cake that's scary.”

Omphile Petunia Monalisa:

“Everyone is in their pjs, lady in brown looks like she is about to go to work.”

Hazel:

“The way they were standing over him if I woke up to that I would think I was dead.”

Refeels1:

“When i thought they are done "o hole hole" I would scream.”

Vicky:

“I thought they were examining a dead man.”

Foxy:

“I thought they wanted to do ritual.”

Honey EJ:

“The bread winner is already slaying for office.”

Aren:

“What time did yoU guys do this! It's giving 3am.”

Nala.africaa:

“Them not clapping while they sing makes it even scarier.”

Source: Legit.ng