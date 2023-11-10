A TikTok video of a mum’s heartfelt advice to her daughter’s husband has captured the hearts of many people

The mum told the groom to love and respect her daughter, who was brought up to be obedient and well-behaved

She also warned him not to abuse her daughter, as that would have serious consequences

A heartwarming video of a mum giving her daughter’s husband some wise words of advice has gone viral on TikTok.

The video shows the mum speaking to the groom at their wedding ceremony, telling him how much she loves her daughter and how he should treat her with love and respect.

Mother advises and warns at the wedding. Photo credit: TikTok/@tush_alaga

Source: TikTok

She says that her daughter was raised to be obedient and well-behaved, and that she expects him to appreciate her qualities and support her dreams.

She also warns him not to abuse her daughter in any way, as that would have grave consequences for him and his family.

The video has been widely shared on social media, with many people praising the mum’s heartfelt advice and expressing their best wishes for the newlyweds.

The video has also sparked a discussion on the importance of respecting women and preventing domestic violence.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Bellinda419 said:

"She dey Use prayer clear am. 'You do anyhow, you see anyhow in Jesus name'."

Chidinma Umeadi wrote:

"Naija parents need to learn from her."

DearFoodie:

"See clearing straight e."

DIYboss:

"If my mama did not say this, I will say it myself."

Ify63636:

"If like the groom mom should have also said something. to the bride too."

Babyife:

"I love this woman he don let him know from onset."

Seyifunmi:

"Everyone Dey hear now oh, treat her like a queen."

Tinuke:

"E good as she deh tell am now."

Ainaomirinolubuko:

"Mum we are here to support you."

Cookie:

"Mummy has spoken!! Or yoU collect wotowoto."

Hannah'

"This is what I will say as well o, no man fit touch my child o. You can always correct your wife in a loving and respectful manner."

Temidayo:

"This is so beautiful awww."

Timmie:

"I like this mummy very good one God will bless their marriage in Jesus name amen."

