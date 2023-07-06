A Nigerian lady has gifted her mother a brand new car, replacing an old one which she previously gave her

The lady said the car gift was coming from herself and her husband, and a video showed when they presented it to the woman

The woman's reaction when she got the surprise gift melted a lot of hearts as people said it was a nice gesture

A Nigerian lady has teamed up with her husband to buy a brand-new car for her mother.

A video posted on TikTok by @funkycollectionz showed when the woman received the car gift.

The mother got a brand-new car from her daughter. Photo credit: TikTok/@funkycollectionz.

In the video, the woman was fast asleep when her daughter arrived with the new car to replace the old one she was using.

When she arrived, she went into the room and tapped her mother to wake up and behold the surprise that awaited her outside.

The woman came out and was dumbfounded when she was told that she was now the owner of a new car.

She entered the car and started singing worship songs to God and also hugged her daughter's husband in deep appreciation.

The short video went viral and melted many hearts who saw it on TikTok.

Reactions as lady buys a car for her mother

@Dee said:

"This will be my mummy very soo."

yummy said:

"Ok. I'm crying. No body should like my post o. So emotional."

@ShadyKarz OlaMilli said:

"All that truly matters."

@mercysavage18 said:

"This will be my mom very soon."

@Oliviamia reacted:

"Very hard-working mother."

@Funke said:

"I will make my mum laugh in Jesus' name."

@Omofonmwan Otasowie said:

"God bless you both. I pray God should bless me and my sister, to put a smile on my parents' face."

