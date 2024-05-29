A young lady recorded a moment where a trained parrot fed her father chips, and the video rapidly went viral on TikTok

In the clip, the man opened his mouth as the parrot took chips in its beak and then placed them into the man's mouth

A woman nearby appeared astonished that a parrot could feed someone so precisely and passionately

A young lady captured an incredible scene on video: a trained parrot feeding her father chips.

This charming clip quickly gained popularity on TikTok. In the video, the man opened his mouth, and the parrot gently placed chips inside using its beak.

Excited man opened mouth to collect chips from parrot. Photo credit: @pubity

Source: TikTok

A nearby woman was visibly amazed by the parrot's precise feeding skills, as shown by @pubity.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Escxbar_ wrote:

“That's next level laziness.”

Keenan Fowler commented:

“Give this man a Nobel prize.”

User839939393:

“New York City Guide| NYC 'You pass butter' moment.”

TatiaUna:

“Looked like he was aiming for the bird and not Chip.”

WhatTha huh:

“Another job that will be taken by robots.”

Havoc Armada:

“Nah there's these certain skin tone people who are just disgusting.. That is so unhygienic.”

User737938393739839:

“Then don't visit their countries and stay in your hole.”

Pnoz3:

“Is that Lindsay Lohan."

The Real Cardio:

“How does it feel living my dream.”

Miss alaska:

“Can you imagine being a bird and feeding your human junk food.”

Slevin Kelevra:

“I'm kinda baffled why the bird doesn't just take the chip for himself ! most would!”

SkullFawker:

“All fun and games until it grabs a ball.”

Aljuteru:

“Oddly large baby but I love and feed him.”

