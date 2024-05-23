A lady has said there is no need to fret if Tapswap refuses to open at the moment, noting that it is a general issue

She was responding to many complaints by people who are currently mining Tapaswap and hoping to cash out

Her update about Tapswap was corroborated in the Tapswap Telegram community, where it was said maintenance is underway

A lady who is participating in Tapaswap mining said there is no need to worry if the Tapswap app does not open.

She was responding to those who complained of difficulties when they wanted to open the Tapaswap app and start tapping.

The lady said she could not open her Tapswap. Photo credit: TikTok/Ose Sweet and Getty Images/Xavier Lorenzo.

Some TikTok users who wanted to tap Tapswap said the app was not opening, but the lady said it was a general issue.

Why Tapswap is not opening

In a TikTok video, Ose Sweet said she, too, experienced similar difficulties trying to open the Tapswap app.

Ose's update about Tapswap was corroborated by the Tapswap Telegram community which told miners that there was a system maintenance underway.

The announcement reads:

"Hey, dear Tapswappers, we are currently undergoing maintenance. This might take between one to three hours. Thanks for your patience."

Is Tapswap legit?

Many Nigerians have joined the tapping, hoping to cash out from it. Many people have been seen tapping on their phone screens repeatedly.

Speaking to Legit.ng on the legitimacy of Tapswap, Obani Ebenezer Nwokoma, a crypto expert noted that there was no fraud involved.

His words:

"First, it's not a fraud, you're not stealing from anyone, and it's very legit because you're rewarded according to the effort you put into it."

When asked if Tapswap is capable of making participants rich, Obani said patience is advised and that cashing out depends on efforts.

He told Legit.ng:

"Yes, it can make you rich, But everything is effort. Well, this is crypto. There is a process for everything, especially for a coin that is new and still in the building phase; cashout is possible when a coin is launched, and the launching date is yet to be disclosed. Just like Notcoin, it was introduced in December, and it was listed just this May. In the crypto world, patience is a virtue. Be patient and follow the project to the end, and then be sure to get rewarded for your effort."

Watch Ose's video below:

Reactions to Ose's post

@Michael Banabo said:

"It’s working now."

@bella_collection04 commented:

"My friend has not been able to open her app for good 4 days now."

Man buys AC with money earned from Notcoin

Meanwhile, a Nigerian youth happily showcased the air conditioner he purchased thanks to earnings from Notcoin.

He posed with the AC and urged crypto enthusiasts to keep tapping in order to take advantage of Tapswap mining.

