A Nigerian lady shared a video showing how she was tapping her phone while participating in the Tapswap mining

The lady said she was a student, but she decided to take part in the viral Tapswap mining to see if she could earn

Many social media users who saw the video indicated interest in joining the viral crypto mining called Tapswap

As Tapswap continues to gain more popularity, a lady on TikTok shared a video showing when she was tapping on her phone screen.

Tapswap has continued to go viral among Nigerian youths on social media, and many young people are increasingly tapping the Tapswap bot with the hope that they will eventually earn money.

The lady who is a student has joined Tapswap. Photo credit: TikTok/@iam_safee, X/Tapswap and Getty Images/Bloomberg.

The lady was seen continuously tapping the icon in the centre of the Telegram Tapswap bot to mine coins.

The lady, @iam_safee, said she was a student, but she had to take part in the Tapswap coin mining.

She captioned the video:

"I should be studying but my brain be saying tap tap tap."

Why lady joined Tapswap

Legit.ng spoke to Safee, who explained that she was just doing it with the hope that she would gain from it.

Her words:

"It's not a game it's crypto mining. Meaning we are mining coins with the hope that it will be converted to money. This tapping stuff isn't new. In the days of BTC people tapped BTC too for free, now look at the worth of BTC $67000."

When asked why the Tapswap mining went viral, she said it was due to the fact that some people earned from Notcoin. She said Tapswap requires a lot of consistency.

She said:

"It's just become common because of the Notcoin, which people cashed out from. The reason you see market women tapping too. Everyone wants free money, not knowing it requires consistency."

Is Tapswap legit or fraudulent?

Earlier, Legit.ng spoke to Obani Ebenezer Nwokoma, a crypto expert who said mining coins is not stealing.

His words:

"First, it's not a fraud, you're not stealing from anyone, and it's very legit because you're rewarded according to the effort you put into it."

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady joins Tapswap

@tinaceless said:

"How to download it? How to withdraw the money?"

@kaakyire commented:

"Tap with five fingers."

@Maxwell said:

"My Solana wallet is not connecting to tapswap."

Man buys AC after cashing out on Notcoin

Man buys AC with money earned from Notcoin Meanwhile, a Nigerian youth happily showcased the air conditioner he purchased thanks to earnings from Notcoin.

He posed with the AC and urged crypto enthusiasts to keep tapping in order to take advantage of Tapswap mining.

