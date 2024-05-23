Despite the sudden popularity of Tapswap, a Nigerian businesswoman has no plans of venturing into it

Describing the current situation as a tapping pandemic, the businesswoman explained why she won't do Tapswap

She said she did her research about Tapswap and claimed to know the founder, whom she went on to disclose

Participation in the Tapswap crypto project has surged, but a Nigerian businesswoman, Chioma Ifeanyi-Eze, is unmoved and has no intention of joining.

In a lengthy read on Facebook, Chioma noted that there is a Tapswap frenzy everywhere and tagged it 'Tapping pandemic.'

What Chioma found out about Tapswap

According to Chioma, she researched and found out that Tapswap was built by a Kenyan man named Kibiru Mutaka. She explained her findings further:

"...They say it is a decentralized exchange built on something they call Solana. It is a blockchain - crypto thing.

"They say they have processed over one billion dollars in transaction and the company makes money from fees, then shares these fees with its tappers.

"Nigerians are jumping into the tapping in hundreds.

"I hear they are making money tapping and tapping their phones all day."

Why Chioma won't join Tapswap

Chioma added that top experts are unsure about Tapswap's future and that she is guided by her simple life principle. In her words:

"My simple principle in life is to do only what I understand when it relates to business, investment or even how to spend my daily productive hours.

"I wish you all happy tapping.

"Let me focus on what I understand."

Netizens divided over Tapswap

Abigail Nwawuba said:

"That was how one man tried to convince me into this tapping whatsoever, he said he didn't put a dime but he has gotten 25k already, that if am ready to learn, he will be willing to teach me......Naso I run for my life."

Cecilia Efenji said:

"My senior colleague has been tapping. I asked him to explain how it works. He kept explaining and nothing was sinking.

"I just laughed and told him I will stick to what I understand.

"Let me stick to my buying and selling."

Adaobi Nnaji said:

"It's a tapping pandemic.

"I entered bus with someone who forgot his busstop because of tapping.

"It is really a worrisome thing these days.

"This tapping is not crypto, if it's not buying and selling coin, then I doubt if it's crypto.

"But time shall tell."

Esiokomo Uwaya said:

"Oh God bless you madam Chioma,you just put words,the right ones to my thoughts on this 'tapping' thing. I no kukuma Sabi follow trend before. I wish them well."

Ese Emily said:

"Exactly ma'am . I told someone same yesterday , that I will never be involved in what I don't understand because it trending."

Oghenevwairhe Ibrighademor said:

"At the end of the day, nothing is free.

"You either pay with money or time.

"My advice: If you’re idle with plenty time to spare, you may as well keep tapping."

Man caught doing Tapswap in hospital

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man was caught doing Tapswap in the hospital.

An X user, @seyedele, who visited a hospital, was puzzled to find a man furiously tapping his phone.

@seyedele shared the incident on X and got people talking. He narrated how the man quickly kept his phone when he noticed someone had seen him.

