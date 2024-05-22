A Nigerian youth has happily showcased the air conditioner he purchased thanks to earnings from Notcoin and Tap Swap.

He posed with the AC and urged crypto enthusiasts to keep tapping in order to take advantage of Tap Swap mining

Obani Ebenezar Nwokeoma, a crypto expert, has shared with Legit.ng the huge potential of the trending project, Tap Swap

More details shortly...

The young man bought AC with earnings from Notcoin and Tapswap.

Source: TikTok

Watch the video below:

Discussions on Tap Swap spike

Angel Promise said:

"My tapswap no gree open since today and I have gone far oo."

starbliss said:

"Bro abeg i get like 3mil tapswap how can i withdraw it."

thebigfriday said:

Omor?... Withdraw tapswap??? Wey never get lunch date ??....

toyin berry said:

"I don tap tire I don even download another tapswap he dey ask for password."

Big jet said:

"Nigeria police : what do you do for a living ? You : I tap …. Oya go tap for prison."

Bubu❤️️ said:

"I think say na joke my brother collect 100k e shock me."

11lordpeace said:

"Bro how do I withdraw from tapswap ???"

ogbig name said:

"Bro please I get like 7.5m tapswap please how I withdraw am."

Bitcoin exceeds $60,000 mark

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Bitcoin had exceeded the $60,000 mark for the first time since 2022.

Data from CoinMarketCap.com indicates that Bitcoin experienced a 7.66% increase, reaching $61,280 at the time of this report, up from $56,917.

This rise comes after a turbulent period in April 2022 when the digital currency plummeted to as low as $19,297 from its previous peak of $68,990 in November 2021. Over the past week, Bitcoin has witnessed an 18.3% increase, with a remarkable 158% surge over the past year, signalling a bullish trend.

Source: Legit.ng