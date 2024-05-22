Tap, Tap, Tap: Nigerian Man Displays AC He Bought With Earnings from Notcoin and Tap Swap
- A Nigerian youth has happily showcased the air conditioner he purchased thanks to earnings from Notcoin and Tap Swap.
- He posed with the AC and urged crypto enthusiasts to keep tapping in order to take advantage of Tap Swap mining
- Obani Ebenezar Nwokeoma, a crypto expert, has shared with Legit.ng the huge potential of the trending project, Tap Swap
Discussions on Tap Swap spike
Angel Promise said:
"My tapswap no gree open since today and I have gone far oo."
starbliss said:
"Bro abeg i get like 3mil tapswap how can i withdraw it."
thebigfriday said:
Omor?... Withdraw tapswap??? Wey never get lunch date ??....
toyin berry said:
"I don tap tire I don even download another tapswap he dey ask for password."
Big jet said:
"Nigeria police : what do you do for a living ? You : I tap …. Oya go tap for prison."
Bubu❤️️ said:
"I think say na joke my brother collect 100k e shock me."
11lordpeace said:
"Bro how do I withdraw from tapswap ???"
ogbig name said:
"Bro please I get like 7.5m tapswap please how I withdraw am."
Bitcoin exceeds $60,000 mark
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Bitcoin had exceeded the $60,000 mark for the first time since 2022.
Data from CoinMarketCap.com indicates that Bitcoin experienced a 7.66% increase, reaching $61,280 at the time of this report, up from $56,917.
This rise comes after a turbulent period in April 2022 when the digital currency plummeted to as low as $19,297 from its previous peak of $68,990 in November 2021. Over the past week, Bitcoin has witnessed an 18.3% increase, with a remarkable 158% surge over the past year, signalling a bullish trend.
